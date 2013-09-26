Acne is a skin problem that doesn't restrict to your cheeks. Acne is a formation of dead skin cells that blocks the skin pores. It can either affect the nose, chest, back, forehead etc. Getting rid of acne is very troublesome as all your beauty products and creams do not work wonders. You still have those small acne breakouts that horrify you.

There are many people who suffer from acne on the nose. This is because nose sheds more dead skin cell, thus acne is more commonly seen on the nose. These acne and whiteheads burn and turn into blackheads. That is why, people who have nose acne are common sufferers of blackheads.

You need to make sure that the nose is cleansed well and scrubbed so that the acne diminishes. If you suffer from acne on nose, here are the best home remedies that can work wonders for you. For the acne-free skin, you can inculcate these natural home remedies which are easy to implement as well!

For example, scrubbing your nose with oats powder and honey is not a difficult task. Ground the oats into a fine powder and keep in an air-tight container to use it on a daily basis. Just add few drops of honey and the scrub is ready. So, here are the best home remedies that you can try at home to treat acne on nose.

Baking Soda And Coconut Oil

Mix together 1 tsbp coconut oil and I tsp baking soda to make a paste. Apply this paste on your nose and leave and gently scrub. Later rinse it off with normal water.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste works effectively in getting rid of those stubborn acne on your nose. Take some toothpaste and apply it on your nose before going to bed. Next day morning rinse it off in warm water. Make sure that you use white toothpaste to apply on your face.

Oats Scrub

Ground oats and mix it with honey. Scrub on the nose twice a day for 2 weeks. Then reduce to one day. This is one of the best home remedies to treat nose acne.

Tea Tree Oil

It is one of the home remedies to treat acne on the nose and other parts of the body. Massage the nose with tea tree oil and leave for 10 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Lemon

Lemon is one of the best skin products that can treat acne effectively. The citrus fruit has acids and antioxidants which cleanses the skin and also cures acne.

Steam

You can take a steam for 20-30 minutes. It opens the closed skin pores and also removes extra oil from the skin.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Dab a cotton ball in the cider vinegar and wipe off the skin. If you have sensitive skin, make sure that you are not allergic to acids before trying this home remedy.

Ice

Sore and red acne or pimples can lead to inflammation and also pain a lot. Wrap a cotton handkerchief with ice cubes inside it, and then massage on the affected skin. It will reduce the skin effects of acne.

Aloe Vera Gel

Massaging the nose with aloe vera gel is a great home remedy that works wonder. Moreover, aloe vera gel also helps lighten acne scars and get a glowing skin naturally.