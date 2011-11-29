Simple Hacks To Lighten Dark Upper Lip Naturally

Dark upper lip is one beauty problem that almost 7 out of 10 women are plagued with. This problem makes most women depend on makeup items to conceal the uneven skin tone in the upper lip area.

While the most common factors contributing to this issue are waxing and bleaching, other factors like hormonal imbalance and smoking can also lead to irregular darkening of the skin in the upper lip area.

There are various commercial products that claim to treat this skin problem; however, if you're looking for inexpensive and natural ways, then we've got you covered. As today, we've curated a list of simple natural hacks that can treat the pigmentation problem in the upper lip area and also improve its texture.

These tried-and-tested hacks have been around for ages and are popular for their effectiveness. Take a look at them here:

1. Use A Toothbrush

Massaging the skin with a toothbrush can remove dirt from the well under the surface and boost blood circulation. This, in turn, can effectively lighten the dark upper lip area.

How To Use:

Take a soft bristle toothbrush and gently massage your damp upper lip area with it. After 5-10 minutes, rinse your lips with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

You can use this effective hack multiple times a day for effective results.

2. Apply Sugar Lip Scrub

Sugar contains natural exfoliating properties that can remove dead skin cells and dirt from the upper lip area and even out the skin's complexion.

How To Use:

Create a blend of ½ a teaspoon of sugar and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Gently rub it all over the area above your upper lip. After 5-10 minutes, rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Use this method at least 3-4 times a week for visible results.

3. Apply Potato Juice

Potato is replete with bleaching properties that can lighten dark skin on the upper lip area.

How To Use:

Soak a cotton ball into fresh potato juice and dab it all over the upper lip area. Let it stay there for 10 minutes before wiping it off with a wet washcloth.

Frequency:

Use this at-home hack at least 4-5 times in a week to get the desired results.

4. Apply Glycerine

Enriched with skin-hydrating factors, glycerine can improve the appearance and texture of the dark upper lips.

How To Use:

Mix 3-4 drops of glycerine with ½ a teaspoon of distilled water. Gently dab the resulting blend all over the dark upper lip area. After 10 minutes, rinse it off with tepid water.

Frequency:

This incredible hack can be used 3-4 times a week for getting visible results.

5. Apply Carrot Juice

Application of carrot juice is another effective hack that can lighten dark upper lip area, as this natural ingredient is loaded with nourishing properties that can effectively even out the skin tone.

How To Use:

Put fresh carrot juice in a bowl and soak a cotton ball in it. Dab the cotton ball all over the upper lip area. Gently massage for 5-10 minutes before leaving it there for another 15-20 minutes. Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.

Frequency:

Use this home remedy multiple times in a day to lighten the dark upper lip area.

6. Apply Beetroot Juice & Leave It Overnight

Leaving beetroot juice on the upper lip area for the night can effectively treat pigmentation and help you achieve an even skin tone.

How To Use:

Put beetroot juice in a bowl and soak a cotton pad in it. Dab the cotton pad all over the upper lip area. Allow the juice to stay on for the course of the night. In the morning, rinse the area with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Use this hack on a daily basis to get lighter upper lip area.

7. Use Orange Peel Powder

A natural skin-whitening agent, orange peel powder is also a great source of vitamin C. These properties enable this incredible remedy to improve the skin tone in the upper lip area.

How To Use:

Mix ½ teaspoon of orange peel powder with 2 teaspoons of rose water. Smear the resulting material all over the upper lip area. Let it dry for 10 minutes before rinsing off the residue with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

This age-old hack can be used 3-4 times a week to achieve effective results.

8. Use Honey With Rose Water

The traditional combination of honey and rose water can exfoliate the skin on the upper lip area and leave it looking lighter and softer.

How To Use:

Take a bowl, put ½ a teaspoon of organic honey and 1 teaspoon of rose water in it. Mix the components and put the resulting material on the upper lip area. Allow it to dry for 20 minutes before washing it off with a light cleanser and tepid water.

Frequency:

Use this homemade blend multiple times to get speedy results.

9. Apply Turmeric Paste

Turmeric is a true favourite remedy for skin-whitening purposes, which is often used to improve the skin tone on the upper lip area.

How To Use:

Put ½ a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a bowl and add 2 teaspoons of each lemon juice and tomato juice to it. Stir to get the paste ready. Put it all over the upper lip area and gently massage with your fingertips. After 15 minutes, rinse it off with tepid water.

Frequency:

Twice a week, use this homemade paste to get effective results.