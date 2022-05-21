Just In
13 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Wrinkles On Lips: Oils, Fruit Juices And More
Lip wrinkles, sometimes called lip lines, lipstick lines, or smoker's lines, are little vertical lines that form on the lips of adults - they're tough to hide. So instead of covering up your lip lines, try getting rid of them. Yes, you can do that and that too, in the comfort of your home.
Lip creases are far more common than you can imagine. So let's find out what causes lip wrinkles. The first obvious factor is ageing. As you age, your skin loses its collagen and elastin content, responsible for keeping your lips full and smooth [1].
Another main culprit is exposure to UV radiation that breaks down the collagen production in your skin, stripping your lips of their natural plumpness. Smoking, dehydration, or faulty diet pattern can also cause deep lines to form on your lips [2].
We at Boldsky have curated a list of super-effective home remedies that can help you get rid of wrinkles on your lips for good. These wonderful home remedies tighten the lip skin and eliminate dead skin cells and improve the overall appearance of your lips. Applying these home remedies to your wrinkled lips regularly will help them look better. Try them out to see for yourself.
1. Sugar
Like your skin, you need to exfoliate your lips to reveal the smooth and pink layer underneath. And nothing works better than sugar to remove dead skin cells and give your lips that much-needed blood boost.
How to: Mix a tablespoon of brown sugar with half a spoon of olive oil. Using a brush, apply the concoction to your lips. Scrub it in a circular motion. Rinse it clean, and pat dry.
2. Vitamin E Oil
Vitamin E oil is packed with free radical-fighting antioxidants that can spell life back into your dry, thin lips.
How to: Take a few drops of oil on the tip of your finger. Gently massage your lips with this oil for a minute. Leave it on overnight. Your lips will be noticeably smooth in the morning.
3. Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is a natural emollient rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It will not just deeply hydrate your lips but also protect them against harmful UV rays.
How to: Simply take a few drops of pure coconut oil and massage your lips with it. Do it every day twice to notice a visible difference.
4. Castor Oil
Castor oil helps moisturise the lips and prevents wrinkles on the lips. This is why it is widely used in lipsticks and lip balms.
All you need to do is take a few drops of castor oil and gently massage your lips in a circular motion. Do this every day once before going to bed and leave it overnight.
5. Olive Oil
Olive oil is often cited as an anti-wrinkle remedy that can do wonders on your lip creases.
How to: Gently apply olive oil onto the affected part to keep your lips moisturised and fight off the wrinkles.
6. Cinnamon
Cinnamon works by stimulating blood vessels and bringing the blood to the surface, lightening the fine lines and making the lips appear plump.
How to: Mix a teaspoon of cinnamon powder with a few drops of essential oils, like almond or jojoba oil. Whisk until all the components combine well. Store it in a small vial. Use it overnight as your regular lip balm and notice the difference.
7. Grape Seed Extract
Grape seed extract contains rich vitamin E and powerful antioxidants that promote cell regeneration, restore skin elasticity, and reduce fine lines.
How to: Simply apply the grape seed extract every night before going to bed. Leave it on overnight. You can notice the difference in a week.
8. Pineapple Juice
Pineapple juice is packed with vitamin C and bromelain, which protect the lips against free radicals and repair skin tissues.
How to: Dip a cotton ball in freshly extracted pineapple juice. Squeeze out the excess. And gently dab it on the lip. Leave it on for 10 minutes, and then rinse it clean.
9. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera contains Vitamin E, which helps treat wrinkles on the lips. Also, aloe vera is considered a great moisturiser that will help hydrate and moisturise the lips, thus preventing dark and dry lips.
How to: Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it. Apply this every day on your lips and rinse it off with normal water.
10. Lemon Juice
We all know that lemon juice contains Vitamin C and helps in the exfoliation of the skin. It helps remove the dead skin cells and makes the lips free of wrinkles and brighter.
How to: Cut a lemon into two halves and rub it on your lips for a few minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water. Do this every day for better and faster results.
11. Egg Whites
Applying egg whites will tighten the lip wrinkles and help in smoothing the lips and keeping them moisturised.
How to: Separate egg white from an egg and whisk it well until it is soft. Apply this egg white to your lips, and then leave it on for a few minutes. Later wipe it off with a warm cloth.
12. Rose Water
Apply rose water throughout the day to ensure that your lips look luscious and wrinkle-free. Do this, especially before going to sleep, as this remedy works best when applied overnight.
13. Papaya + Honey Lip Mask
Papaya is rich in papain, an enzyme that removes dead skin cells and stimulates blood flow. On the other hand, honey is packed with vitamin C, reduces the fine lines and gives the lips a healthy volume.
How to: Mix 2 teaspoons of mashed papaya with an equal quantity of honey. Apply a thin coat of paste on the lips. Leave it on for 20 minutes, and then rinse it clean. Follow it up with a nourishing lip balm.
