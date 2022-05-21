13 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Wrinkles On Lips: Oils, Fruit Juices And More

1. Sugar Like your skin, you need to exfoliate your lips to reveal the smooth and pink layer underneath. And nothing works better than sugar to remove dead skin cells and give your lips that much-needed blood boost. How to: Mix a tablespoon of brown sugar with half a spoon of olive oil. Using a brush, apply the concoction to your lips. Scrub it in a circular motion. Rinse it clean, and pat dry. 2. Vitamin E Oil Vitamin E oil is packed with free radical-fighting antioxidants that can spell life back into your dry, thin lips. How to: Take a few drops of oil on the tip of your finger. Gently massage your lips with this oil for a minute. Leave it on overnight. Your lips will be noticeably smooth in the morning. 3. Coconut Oil Coconut oil is a natural emollient rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It will not just deeply hydrate your lips but also protect them against harmful UV rays. How to: Simply take a few drops of pure coconut oil and massage your lips with it. Do it every day twice to notice a visible difference. 4. Castor Oil Castor oil helps moisturise the lips and prevents wrinkles on the lips. This is why it is widely used in lipsticks and lip balms. All you need to do is take a few drops of castor oil and gently massage your lips in a circular motion. Do this every day once before going to bed and leave it overnight. 5. Olive Oil Olive oil is often cited as an anti-wrinkle remedy that can do wonders on your lip creases. How to: Gently apply olive oil onto the affected part to keep your lips moisturised and fight off the wrinkles.

6. Cinnamon Cinnamon works by stimulating blood vessels and bringing the blood to the surface, lightening the fine lines and making the lips appear plump. How to: Mix a teaspoon of cinnamon powder with a few drops of essential oils, like almond or jojoba oil. Whisk until all the components combine well. Store it in a small vial. Use it overnight as your regular lip balm and notice the difference. 7. Grape Seed Extract Grape seed extract contains rich vitamin E and powerful antioxidants that promote cell regeneration, restore skin elasticity, and reduce fine lines. How to: Simply apply the grape seed extract every night before going to bed. Leave it on overnight. You can notice the difference in a week. 8. Pineapple Juice Pineapple juice is packed with vitamin C and bromelain, which protect the lips against free radicals and repair skin tissues. How to: Dip a cotton ball in freshly extracted pineapple juice. Squeeze out the excess. And gently dab it on the lip. Leave it on for 10 minutes, and then rinse it clean. 9. Aloe Vera Aloe vera contains Vitamin E, which helps treat wrinkles on the lips. Also, aloe vera is considered a great moisturiser that will help hydrate and moisturise the lips, thus preventing dark and dry lips. How to: Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it. Apply this every day on your lips and rinse it off with normal water.