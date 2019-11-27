A Complete Guide On How To Dye Your Beard Men Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Grey beard can be cause for many. Well, unless you want to rock the grey beard look(which is totally great!). Grey beard, no doubt, adds that canny and wise touch to your look but at the same time it adds a few extra years to your age. And let's be honest, no one wants to look more than their age, right? The best solution to cover up the grey beard and refresh your look is to dye your beard.

Beard dye is a great option that is easy and efficient and one that can be done at the comfort of your home. It can upgrade your look in a matter of minutes. But, what is the proper way to dye your beard? And is there any steps you need to do before and after the application? In this article, we have covered all this and more. Read on!

Before You Dye Your Beard

1. Wash your beard

Before you dye your beard, the first thing that you need to do is clean your beard. Use a beard shampoo to wash your beard clean. And make sure to clean the skin underneath your beard as well. This will not only help in the application of the dye but also help to retain the dye colour for a longer time.

2. Dry it well

Applying the dye on a wet beard is never a good idea. So, you need to make sure that you dry your beard completely before you go into the dye. But remember to be gentle. Use a towel to pat dry your skin and start only when your beard is dry.

3. Trim and style

If you have not yet trimmed your beard to the shape you desire, now is the time to do it. This will save you time and as well as the product that you are going to use afterwards.

4. Protect the skin around the beard

Dye stains are no joke. They are difficult to get rid of and when you are dealing with an area on your face you really don't want it to stain. A simple trick to prevent that from happening is to apply some vaseline at the outline of your beard. This will prevent the area from staining.

How To Dye Your Beard

Now that you have prepped, it is the time to dye your beard. Below are the steps you need to follow to properly dye your beard.

Wear a pair of gloves to prevent your hands from staining.

In a container, mix equal parts of colour base and developer depending on the length and thickness of your beard. Mix them together well.

Dip an application brush in the mixture and use it to apply the dye on your beard using up and down motions.

Cover all of your beard with the dye, your moustache and sideburns included.

Read the instruction on the cover of the dye to know how long you need to allow the dye to settle in.

Once the time is over, remove a small portion of the dye using a paper towel to check if it is dark enough to your liking. If it's not, apply another layer of the dye and wait for a few minutes.

Once you have achieved the desired colour, rinse off the dye gently using normal or lukewarm water.

Use a soft towel to your beard dry.

After You Dye Your Beard

1. Use shampoo ideal for colour treated hair

After you have dyed your beard you need to take some precautions to maintain the colour and one of the most important ones is to use a beard shampoo that is meant for colour treated hair. If you use a normal shampoo, chances are you will lose the colour faster and you wouldn't want that, right?

2. Keep your beard moisturised

The beard dye contains some chemicals and that might strip your beard and the skin underneath of your skin's natural oil. And so, you need to keep your beard moisturised if you desire a healthy beard. Beard oil is your best bet when it comes to keeping the beard moisturised and manageable.

3. Touch-ups when needed

Your beard grows and you will notice the difference between your natural beard hair and the dyed beard hair and so will the others. No need to fret. What you need to do is to touch up your beard whenever you notice grey and you are good.

Important Tips You Should Know

Be careful while choosing the colour of the dye. A black dye is not always the best option. Also, if need be, you might need to apply it more than once and that results in a more intense colour pay off. So, you might want to start with a lighter colour.

Do not keep the hair dye for too long. Follow the instructions on the pack or it may result in a different colour than what you intended.

Do a patch test before the actual application of the dye. This will ensure that there won't be any allergic reaction to the dye afterwards.

It is not advisable to dye a beard as short as a stubble. So, we suggest you wait for your beard to reach the desired length before you dye it.