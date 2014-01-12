Faster Beard Growth: Tips

Even though clean plain and smooth beardless face is a chick magnet, most men love to sport beard. Large number of men love to play with their beard style and grow them in various forms.

Growing a beard can be one of life's secret joys; even a token accomplishment. Not all men find it easy to grow plums of facial hair, but there are a few things you can do to help in pushing the growth rate by a few notches.

The rate and thickness of growth you produce will be dependent on your age and genetics, there are ways to grow you beard naturally faster than normal rate that is associated with your age.

You will have to groom and nurture your beard in order to make it grow faster and stronger. Like everything else in life, you need to feed it with essential requirements and some attention to pamper it so that you can grow it faster.

Things like exfoliating your facial skin as often as once a week will help in growing your beard a lot faster. You will have to pamper your beard and facial skin by massaging it with certain oils that provide your beard with essential nutrients which aid in its growth.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil massage can increase the growth of your beard. You can mix together 1 tbsp coconut oil and a few drops of rose water. With the help of a cotton ball apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes rinse it off with cold water. You can repeat this remedy thrice a week for better results.

Amla Oil

Amla or gooseberry is known for boosting the growth of the hair. All you need to do is massage some amla oil on your face with the help of your fingertips in a circular motion for 5 minutes. Leave it on for 10 minutes and later rinse it off with normal water.

Lemon And Cinnamon

This is a very simple remedy to boost the hair growth on the face. Mix together 2 tbsp lemon juice and a tbsp of cinnamon powder. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes and later rinse it off with normal water. For better results apply this mixture at least twice a week.

Eucalyptus Oil

You can make a simple remedy by mixing a tbsp of eucalyptus oil with a carrier oil. You can use any oil as your carrier oil like coconut oil, olive oil, etc. Apply this on your face and then rinse it off with cold water. Use this remedy once or twice a week for better results.

Proper Diet

Apart from the topical application of natural remedies it is also important to boost the protein from within. For this intake of proper diet is very important. Try to include Vitamin A, C and E in your diet in order to promote hair growth.