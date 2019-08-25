LFW W/F 2019 Day 4: Ananya Pandey's Make-up Look Will Make You Swoon Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 marked the debut ramp walk of the stunning diva Ananya Pandey. The Student of the Year 2 actress walked the walk in two dazzling lehengas that took our breath away.

Ananya walked the ramp for Lakmé Salon, who in association with designers Arpita Mehta and Anushree Reddy showcased the collection The Blockbuster Brides. And a blockbuster bride she definitely was.

Talking about her make-up at the event, Ananya wore a radiant golden make-up look that worked as an extension of her ensemble. Keeping the base luminous, she added colour to her cheeks with some contour and blush. Her eye make-up was the star of the show. She wore a brown and gold shimmery eye look. Heavily highlighted face, dark filled-in brows and glossy brown lips finished off her look.

She paired this look with long and voluminous waves. All in all, we can say that Ananya looked like a dream at the runway and we loved her look to bits. Her looked definitely justified the theme of the show, that of being a blockbuster bride. And if you are a bride-to-be, you can take some cues from Ananya's look and go for this shimmery look on your big day.

What do you think? Did you like her look as much as we do? Do tell us in the comment section below!

