Tips To Make Makeup Last On Oily Skin

1. Cleanse Your Face Properly:

Cleansing is very important for women with oily skin. Make sure that you cleanse your face properly in the morning. Use a cleaner that contains at least 2% salicylic acid. Salicylic acid helps to break down and remove the oil from the skin, without making the skin dry. Always make sure that your hands are clean before you cleanse your face, otherwise, you will transfer the germs on your hands straight into your skin.

2. Clean Your T-zone:

If your T-zone is oily, then just go ahead and give a quick swipe with a rubbing alcohol. Rubbing alcohol contains antiseptic properties that help to remove bacteria which cause acne. Rubbing alcohol will help reduce the oil from the skin and this keeps the skin dry.

How To Use:

• Take a cotton ball and add 1-2 drops of rubbing alcohol in it and give it a quick sweep over your forehead, chin, and nose.

• Make sure you use a very small amount of rubbing alcohol, as it might dry out your skin a lot.

3. Use An Oil-Free Moisturizer:

Oily skin also requires moisturizers. If you do not moisturize your skin, then your skin will produce even more oil. So, use light, oil-free, no-cream-based moisturizer. When you apply your moisturizer, make sure you allow plenty of time for the moisturizer to sink into your skin. Then you can go ahead and apply your makeup.

4. Use Powder Before Foundation:

Yes, as strange as it may sound, but applying a light layer of powder on before applying foundation will help you keep your skin oil free for a long time. Powder will help fill up the pores in your skin and also prevent the oil from coming out. Applying powder first will help keep your oily skin free from oil for up to eight hours.

5. Use A Matte Primer:

In order to keep makeup last all day on oily skin, use a matte primer. Primer is good for all skin types, but it is very important for oily skin. This is because matte primer will give you a smooth canvas for your makeup and also provide a perfect base that will keep your makeup intact for a long time. After you clean your face, use an oil-free, anti-shine primer on your forehead, nose, and chin.

6. Do Not Use A Concealer On Your Eyelids:

Women with oily skin should avoid using a concealer on their eyelids because this will create creasing on your eyes and will not look good. Instead, use a primer that's designed specifically for the eyelids that will help soak up the grease. Concealer will only give you an even colour to your skin but will not help to keep your eyeshadow in place.

7. Use The Right Foundation:

Choosing the correct foundation that's suitable for oily skin will make your makeup last all day and this can make a lot of difference too. In order to make your makeup last, opt for an oil-free mineral-based matte foundation that has no fragrance. Do apply your foundation with a brush because for oily skin, applying foundation with your fingers will be a difficult task. Applying it with a brush will help fill up the pores and also absorb excess oil from the skin.

8. Use A Clay Face Mask Once A Week:

There are different types of clay masks like brown clay, green clay, white clay and bentonite clay, all of which help to draw impurities to the skin's surface and absorb and soak up excess oil in the skin that contributes to blocked pores. Brown clays help to soak up excess oil from the skin, green clay contains minerals like potassium and magnesium that are good for sensitive skin, and bentonite clay contains silica which helps to unclog pores and makes the skin soft.

How To Use:

• Apply warm washcloths to your skin for about 3-4 minutes. This will help open up your pores and the clay will be more effective, as it will attract impurities, dirt, and oil from your skin.

• Leave the mask on for some time. Do not wait for it to dry out completely, as this can make your skin feeling very dry.

• Wash it off when the clay is still damp.

• Use this remedy once in a week.

9. Always Carry Blotting Papers:

Do not forget to carry blotting papers with you if you have an oily skin. This is because no matter how good your makeup looks in the morning, by the end of the day, you'll have a shiny face. A common mistake that most women do is they use powder on their face without blotting first. Women with oily skin need to blot first and then apply powder, or else your makeup will look cakey and dried up. Gently press the blotting paper on your skin rather than rolling it off your skin.