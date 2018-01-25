10 Simple Home Remedies For Long And Thick Eyelashes

Thick and long eyelashes make your eyes look more attractive and beautiful. It adds more element to your facial beauty, but not all are blessed with long and lustrous eyelashes.

Some have thin and scanty growth. This can be due to various factors, like age, genetics, nutritional deficiency, medical conditions, certain kind of eye infection, hormonal change in the body, etc.

The other factors are - not removing your eye makeup at the end of the day and continuous rubbing of the eyes.

This will make the delicate hair of your lashes to fall out. Stores do sell artificial eyelashes, cosmetic products, and serums to make the lashes look long and thick, but some people may be allergic to these or have a sensitive skin.

The gum that comes with the artificial eyelashes may not suit some of the individuals and their skin.

So, how do we get long and thick eyelashes naturally then?

Well, you have come to the right place! In this article, we have compiled 10 home remedies that you can easily try at home to get long and thick eyelashes.