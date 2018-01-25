10 Simple Home Remedies For Long And Thick Eyelashes

Thick and long eyelashes make your eyes look more attractive and beautiful. It adds more element to your facial beauty, but not all are blessed with long and lustrous eyelashes.
Some have thin and scanty growth. This can be due to various factors, like age, genetics, nutritional deficiency, medical conditions, certain kind of eye infection, hormonal change in the body, etc.
The other factors are - not removing your eye makeup at the end of the day and continuous rubbing of the eyes.
This will make the delicate hair of your lashes to fall out. Stores do sell artificial eyelashes, cosmetic products, and serums to make the lashes look long and thick, but some people may be allergic to these or have a sensitive skin.
The gum that comes with the artificial eyelashes may not suit some of the individuals and their skin.
So, how do we get long and thick eyelashes naturally then?
Well, you have come to the right place! In this article, we have compiled 10 home remedies that you can easily try at home to get long and thick eyelashes.
1.Castor Oil:
Castor oil is packed with powerful nutrients that help to promote natural lash growth. This oil contains fatty acids, antioxidants, and proteins which make your lashes strong and help to create a full lash line.
How To Use:
- Dip a Q-tip or a clean mascara wand in castor oil.
- Apply a small amount of castor oil on both the eyelashes before you go to bed.
- Leave it on overnight.
- Wash it off with normal water.
- For an amazing result, use this oil every day.
2.Olive Oil:
Olive oil is rich in vitamins E and K and is well-known for its moisturizing properties and health benefits. Olive oil helps to make the lashes grow longer, adds volume to the lashes and prevents premature breakage. The oleic acid makes the lashes maintain a darker hue.
How To Use:
- Dip a Q-tip or a clean mascara wand in warm olive oil.
- Apply it evenly on your lashes before going to bed.
- Leave it on overnight and wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process every day for best results.
3.Aloe Vera Gel:
Aloe vera is packed with vitamins A, B12, C, and E, which contribute to stimulating healthy and shiny eyelashes. The folic acid present in aloe vera prevents the lashes from falling off.
How To Use:
- Remove the gel from an aloe vera plant.
- Use a clean mascara wand and dip it into the aloe vera gel.
- Apply it evenly to your eyelashes and leave it overnight.
- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process two times in a day for best results.
4.Aloe Vera Gel And Jojoba Oil:
Jojoba oil has regenerative and moisturizing properties that help lock in the moisture to the hair and promote hair growth.
How To Use:
- In a bowl, mix equal parts of jojoba oil and aloe vera gel.
- Apply this mixture to your eyelashes with the help of a clean mascara wand.
- Leave the mixture for 15 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Use this remedy two times in a day for thick eyelashes.
5.Lemon Peel And Olive Oil:
Lemon peels are rich in vitamins B and C, folic acid and other nutrients that aid in promoting the growth of eyelashes. When mixed with olive oil, they enhance the cleansing and moisturizing properties of the oil, thereby making the eyelashes thicker.
How To Use:
- In a bowl, add one tablespoon of dried lemon peels.
- Pour olive oil into the bowl containing lemon peels, and let the peels soak in the oil for some time.
- Let the mixture sit for a week.
- After a week, dip a clean mascara wand in the mixture and apply the mixture onto your eyelashes before going to bed.
- Let the mixture sit on your eyelashes overnight.
- Wash it off with warm water.
- Follow this remedy every day until you get the desired result.
6.Green Tea:
Green tea is packed with flavonoids and antioxidants, that help in stimulating the growth of your lashes.
How To Use:
- Prepare green tea and let it cool.
- Apply the green tea on your eyelashes with the help of a Q-tip.
- Allow the green tea to soak in your eyelashes for about 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off with cool water.
- Do this daily until you get the desired result.
7.Petroleum Jelly:
Petroleum jelly helps to make your eyelashes grow thicker and stronger. Petroleum jelly contains emollient, thick oil that has great sealing properties, which help to lock the moisture in your lashes and promote thick lash growth.
How To Use:
- Apply some petroleum jelly on the eyelashes and leave it on overnight.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Do this every night until you get the desired result.
8.Shea Butter:
Shea butter contains moisturizing properties which help to keep your eyelashes hydrated and prevent them from falling off. Shea butter also contains vitamins B and E, that help to nourish and make the eyelashes grow strong.
How To Use:
- Dip a Q-tip or a clean mascara wand in a small amount of shea butter.
- Apply the shea butter on your eyelashes and leave it overnight.
- Wash it off with warm water in the morning.
- Repeat this process every day until you are satisfied with the result.
9.Vitamin E:
Vitamin E is rich in antioxidant properties that help to promote healthy and strong eyelashes. It also helps to improve blood circulation, which is very important for hair growth.
How To Use:
- Break one vitamin E capsule and apply the oil carefully on your eyelashes.
- Leave the oil on your lashes overnight.
- Wash it off with normal water.
- Repeat this process every day until you get the desired result.
10.Egg Yolk:
Egg yolk is rich in vitamin E, omega-3 fats, and micronutrients which help to combat dry and brittle eyelashes. It also aids to promote healthy, strong, and thick eyelashes.
How To Use:
- Separate the egg yolk from the egg white in a container.
- Add a few drops of almond oil and mix it properly.
- Gently apply this mixture on your eyelashes with the help of a Q-tip.
- Wait for the mixture to dry in your lashes.
- Wash off with cool water.
- Use this remedy three times in a week for thick eyelashes.
Tips:
- Apart from the above-mentioned home remedies, there are a few things which you will have to keep in mind.
- Do not sleep with your makeup on, especially your eye makeup. This will make your eyelashes dry and brittle. Dry and brittle eyelashes break off easily and eventually fall out. So, always remove your eye makeup.
- Do not rub your eyelashes or pull them when removing your eye makeup. Make sure you are gentle with them.
- Try to avoid using fake eyelashes as much as possible. Fake eyelashes will damage your natural eyelashes.
- Brush your eyelashes every day with a clean mascara wand. Brushing them twice in a day will help in a good blood circulation and therefore promote thicker lash growth.
- Massage your eyelids and lash line every day.
- Maintain a healthy balanced diet. Eat food rich in proteins.