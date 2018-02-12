How To Dress Up For Maha Shivratri: The Women’s Way

Do Not Wear Heels

Since you are going for a fast for such a long duration, it is inevitable that you will be facing occasional bouts of dizziness. In such a situation wearing of high heels may result in you spraining your legs or something that is even more dangerous. That is why it is a good practice to wear comfortable footwear on this day. Even if you claim that you are comfortable in heels, try to avoid wearing the same.

Go For Light Make Up

Since this festival occurs in the middle of February, the effect of winter does not fade completely. Hence going for heavy makeup will only make your skin dry. Since the festivities will last for quite some time, it is important that the makeup is durable and does not fade easily.

The Heavy Pallu

Opting for a light churridar or kurti is a good idea. The only thing that you need to bear in mind here is the colour of the churridar that you are wearing. Make sure that it is not too dull. Teaming up this sort of simple clothing with something that has a lot of embroidery or sequin work is a good idea. In such a situation nothing works as well as that of a heavy pallu dupatta.

Going Western

If you are somebody who is comfortable with western wear and that is what you wear on a normal day there is no reason that you should shun the same on Maha Shivratri. The only thing that you must make sure is that your dress is not vulgar and you are not exposing too much. This may offend the elders in your place.

The Classic Saree

The most ideal dress that one can don is the five yards of grace, that is, the saree. This is all the way truer in the case of married women who intend to keep the fast. Indeed there is nothing more elegant than a saree.

Experimenting With Styles

For women who are wearing the saree, there are many looks that they can try. They can choose the look based on their body shape. Based on their body shape, a pear bodied woman can go for a classical saree draping while someone who is a little on the heavier side can go for that of the Gujarati style. If you are a heavy chested person, the Bengali style of draping is something you can always opt for.

Bangles

Wearing glass bangles that match the colour of the fabric that you are wearing can never go out of style. Married woman can go for gold bangles as well. The elegance of the same remains unhindered. However, try to keep away from diamonds as they can make you look over dressed. If you are not married, wearing of a light bracelet on one hand and an elegant watch on the other is also a good idea.

Mang Tika

This is a very important topic and must be given due attention. Wear this if and only if you are married. Even if you are engaged or soon to be married, make sure that you keep away from this. The only thing that a mang tika complements is the sindoor. So if you have no intention of wearing that, make sure you keep away from this as well.

Earrings

It is true that wearing of heavy earrings is a good idea considering the festivity that is involved. However, you being comfortable is more important. Thus if you are used to wearing light weight jewellery, there is no reason for you to force yourself to put on really heavy earrings. However if you think that you are comfortable with the same, nothing should stop you from showing off your priced collection.

Neck Piece

If you are married, make sure that you put on your mangalsutra. No other piece of jewellery will be needed for you. In case you are not married, you can opt for a light neckpiece. Make sure this is not too heavy. Wearing of a neck piece is totally optional for unmarried woman. In fact, if you are confused about whether to wear a neck piece or not, the things that will help you make this decision is the fact whether the neckline of you dresses is heavy or not. In case it is, you do not need to wear anything else. If it isn't, a cool neck piece will do the trick.

Anklet

Wearing of a silver anklet is encouraged for Maha Shivratri. A silver anklet is not really heavy, so it will not be uncomfortable for you, but at the same time it will add to your elegance and complete your look. This is one piece of jewellery that you can opt for irrespective of your marital status.