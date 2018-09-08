False Eyelashes: Do's & Don'ts To Remember

False eyelashes are really the trend today. And, every woman loves to have long, fluttery eyelashes. While some are naturally blessed with long curly eyelashes, others just have to work hard to achieve the perfect look. But that's no reason why you shouldn't try, right? And, that's another reason why we love false eyelashes. They make your task so much easier.

Now one thing you should definitely know about false eyelashes is that there is only one rule to applying them perfectly - they should look phenomenally beautiful and natural. Speaking about false eyelashes, you would definitely be thinking, what are false eyelashes exactly? So...here we go!

What Are False Eyelashes?

Also known as eyelash extensions, false eyelashes are made of materials like synthetic, mink or horse hair. They are designed to give your short eyelashes a more graceful look. They typically come with an adhesive glue which is used to stick them on your original eyelashes.

How To Apply False Eyelashes

Now...there is a specific technique used to apply false eyelashes. You can't just directly paste them onto your original eyelashes. So...how do you do it correctly? Follow the simple steps given below to ace the art of applying false eyelashes like a pro.

Begin with prepping your eyelashes.

Curl your eyelashes using an eyelash curler and apply a coat of mascara.

Take the false eyelashes and apply glue to it. Wait for the glue to dry slightly for about 30 seconds.

Place them gently along your upper lash line.

Blend the false eyelashes with your original ones perfectly using a thick coat of mascara and fill in any gaps - if there are any between your original & false lashes.

Do's & Don'ts To Remember While Applying False Eyelashes

Now, this is something you need to remember. While applying false eyelashes, there are certain do's and don'ts that you need to remember.

Do's

Always apply the eyelash glue like a pro. Because in the end, how you apply your eyelashes matters. If you do not apply the glue properly, your false lashes might just come off causing an embarrassment to you.

Stick eyelashes exactly over your upper lash line. Now...this is something you really need to take care of. You cannot just apply the false eyelashes for the sake of doing it. You have to be extremely careful while applying them. Only then will they look natural.

Do wait for the glue to dry a bit. Well, this is extremely necessary while applying false eyelashes. As you know, glue can be really slippery. So... if you don't wait for it to semi-dry, then it might just not let those false lashes sit on your lower lash line.

Don'ts