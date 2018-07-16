DIY Aloe Vera Makeup Removers

Makeup is something that we all wish to apply. But removing it sometimes becomes a tedious task. And not removing your makeup before you go to bed gives way for acnes and pimples to develop on your skin.

Using natural makeup removers reduces the risk of further skin damages. And one such effective ingredient that can be used to remove makeup is none other than aloe vera. Aloe vera is widely used in products related to skin and hair.

The anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties of aloe vera help in preventing acne and pimples on the skin. Also, aloe vera is considered as a natural moisturiser that keeps the skin hydrated.

Today, let us see how to use aloe vera in various forms as a makeup remover.

Aloe Vera And Honey

What You Need?

¼ cup aloe vera gel

¼ cup of raw honey

1 tbsp oil (olive oil/coconut oil/almond oil, etc.)

How To Prepare?

Scoop the gel out of some fresh aloe vera leaves and add it to a clean bowl. Add raw honey into the aloe vera gel and mix both the ingredients. Next, choose any oil of your choice as mentioned in the ingredients and mix it with aloe vera and honey.

How To Apply?

You can store this mixture in an air tight container. Take a tbsp of this mixture and and apply it on your face and gently massage in a circular motion. Leave it on for a minute or two and then clean it off with a damp washcloth.

Aloe Vera And Almond Oil

What You Need?

5 tbsp of aloe vera

1 tbsp of almond oil

1 tbsp liquid soap

How To Prepare?

In a clean bowl, add aloe vera gel, almond oil and liquid soap. Mix together in a way that it makes a smooth and fine paste.

How To Apply?

First wash your face with warm water. With your finger tips, gently massage your face in a circular motion. This helps in opening the pores on the skin. Let your face dry and then apply the above-mentioned mixture and gently clean your face with the help of a cotton pad.

Finally, rinse it off with warm water.

Aloe Vera And Olive Oil

What You Need?

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp olive oil

How To Prepare?

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf. Cut it and scoop out the aloe vera gel from it. Add this into a clean bowl. Next, add olive oil and mix both the ingredients well. Olive oil helps in the production of collagen and thus helps in removing fine lines and wrinkles from the skin.

How To Apply?

Dip a cotton pad into the aloe vera mixture and apply it on your face. Remove your makeup with this gently focusing under the eyes, lashes and eyelids. Be careful not to be harsh on gentle areas.

Aloe Vera And Baking Soda

What You Need?

3 tbsp of aloe vera gel

1 tsp baking soda

How To Prepare?

Scoop out some gel from an aloe vera leaf and add it into a clean bowl. Next add the baking powder. Mix both the ingredients well to form a smooth paste. Remember that the consistency of the paste should be of a scrub.

How To Apply

Take some aloe vera and baking soda paste and apply it on your face. Gently scrub it in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips. Leave it on for 2-3 minutes. Later, rinse it off with normal water. You can use this remedy for at least once or twice a week for better results.

Aloe Vera And Rose Water

What You Need?

¼ cup of aloe vera gel

1 cup rose water

2 tsp glycerin

How To Prepare?

In a clean bowl, add the aloe vera gel. Add rose water and glycerin into it and mix all these ingredients well.

How To Apply?

Apply this mixture on your face or on a wash cloth and gently massage in a circular motion. Later, rinse it off with warm water and then pat dry.