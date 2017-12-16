10 DIY Anti-ageing Face Masks That You Must Try At Home

A couple of decades ago, it was considered normal for a woman to opt for anti-ageing products in her mid-40s. These days, it is no longer so. By the time a woman is in her early 30s, she is already worrying about which anti-wrinkle product to choose from the market.

Now, instead of getting paranoid about which of these products to choose from, it is always a better idea to go for something that is organic and prepared at home. As it is most of the anti ageing products that are available in the market contain a number of harmful chemicals, which in the long run does your skin more harm than good.

In support of this is the fact that in the olden days, people would look younger for longer. Back then all that they were armed with was the goodness of nature. Hence, it is time that you also go for the same and stop experimenting with expensive creams, lotions and other treatments. This article explores 10 simple DIY anti ageing face masks that you must try at home.

1. Coconut Oil Face Mask

• Take a tablespoon of coconut oil and half a teaspoon of pomegranate seed oil and mix them well in a small bowl.

• Apply the oil mixture to your face and neck (that have been cleaned prior to this) and let it stand for half an hour, after which you can rinse it off and pat yourself dry.

2. Seaweed Face Mask

• Prepare a fine paste by adding a tablespoon of seaweed powder to a couple of tablespoons of lukewarm water.

• Massage your face with this paste, making sure that your fingers move in a gentle upward motion. Do so for 30 minutes, after which you may feel free to rinse it off with lukewarm water.

• Once you have, pat your skin dry and you may choose to apply a gentle moisturizer to ensure maximum benefits.

3. Bentonite Clay

• Form a paste with two teaspoons of bentonite clay and a few drops of water. Make sure that you use a non-metallic bowl for the same. Optionally, you can add a few drops of rose water to this mixture.

• Apply this paste all over your face in generous quantities and let it stand for 10 minutes. After the given period, wash off the paste with lukewarm water.

4. Coffee Face Mask

• Take a tablespoon of coffee and mix it with a teaspoon of cocoa in a bowl. In order to form pastes, add a teaspoon of coconut oil to it.

• Once a thick paste has been formed, apply the same all over your face and allow it to stand for half an hour.

• Once the paste has hardened on your face, gently remove the same by exfoliating with running cold water.

5. Avocado Mask

• Take an avocado and smash it in a bowl. To this, add a tablespoon of oats and mix it well.

• Gently massage your face with this, making sure that your fingers move in a circular motion. Do so for about 10 minutes, after which you can allow the mask to stay on your face for 10 more minutes before rinsing it off.

6. Cucumber Face Mask

• Grind half a cucumber and transfer the content to a plastic bowl. Add a tablespoon of lemon juice to it and make sure that you mix it well.

• Apply the same all over your face and let it stand for 10 to 20 minutes. Once that is done, rinse off the mask with old water and pat yourself dry.

• This mask works wonders because of the presence of enzymes that not just refreshes the skin but also makes it look younger and brighter.

7. Rice Water Face Mask

• Take a paper towel and cut out holes in it for your eyes, nose and mouth.

• In a cup of rice water, dip the paper towel and let it stand undisturbed for 15 minutes.

• Then, take out the paper towel and after wringing it, gently place it on your face for about half an hour. This will relax your skin and tighten it too. The combined effect of these two actions results in the skin feeling and looking much younger.

• Once the 15 minutes is over, you can choose to remove the mask. Make sure that you wash your face with a mild face wash after this.

8. Aloe Vera Face Mask

• In a bowl, mix a couple of tablespoons of aloe vera extract and to that add a few drops of lime. Make sure that it is mixed well.

• Gently apply it all over your face and let it stand for 10 minutes, after which you can rinse it off.

• This mask helps to prevent collagen damage and works to rejuvenate your skin from within.

9. Fenugreek Mask

• Take a small cup of fenugreek seeds and soak the same in water for a night. The next morning, take them out of water and grind them. Add a teaspoon of rose water to it in order to form a fine paste.

• Apply this paste all over your face and allow it to stand undisturbed for half an hour. Make sure you do not apply the paste near your eyes or the mouth area.

• You can then wash it off with lukewarm water and pat yourself dry.

10. Turmeric Face Mask

• Take a tablespoon of kasturi turmeric powder in a bowl and to it add three teaspoons of rose water. Beat it well, until you get a thick paste-like consistency.

• This mask reduces skin pigmentation by acting as an antioxidant. Thus, you can go ahead and massage your face with the mask that you have just prepared. However, do not let the mask stay on your face for more than 40 minutes, as doing so may cause irritation and a burning sensation.