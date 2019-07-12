Just In
Manushi Chillar's Braided Ponytail Is Funky Enough To Be Your Signature Ponytail
Styling the hair can be a nightmare for many. While a hairstyle can make or break a look, most of us don't play with our hairstyles much. But, with a little twist to your basic hairstyles, you can transform your whole look. And that is what Manushi Chillar proved recently.
In her recent photoshoot for Sri Lanka Tourism, Manushi Chillar flaunted a gorgeous orange number with huge bell sleeves which she paired up with nude make-up and braided ponytail. Manushi carried the beautiful dress by Ankita studio in a casually effortless manner and the stylist only enhanced her look.
Although the look as a whole was stunning, we think her hairstyle is something you might not want to overlook. Suitable for different occasions and various dressing styles, this ponytail won't disappoint you. So, buckle up and let's find out how exactly can you recreate this ponytail.
How To Recreate This Braided Ponytail
What you need
- Detangler comb
- Few hair ties
- Curling iron
- Hair spray
- Heat protectant spray
Steps to recreate the hairdo
- Comb your hair using the detangler comb to make sure that you don't have any tangles or knots in your hair.
- Apply some heat protectant spray on your hair.
- Use the curling iron to curl your hair in loose curls starting from the middle of your hair till the ends.
- Now, take the middle-front section of your hair and start to braid your hair in a Dutch braid.
- Keep adding small sections of hair with each twist of the braid until you reach the back of your head. Now braid it in a usual Dutch braid and secure the end using a hair tie.
- Gather all of your hair and tie it up in a ponytail.
- Take a section of your hair from the ponytail, braid it in a Dutch braid and secure the end using a hair tie. Do at least 4-5 similar Dutch braids using the sections of hair from your ponytail.
- Apply some hair spray, at last, to ensure that everything is set in place and will last you the whole day.
