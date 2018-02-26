Wonderful DIY Hair Masks For Curly Locks

Women with curls are well aware of the trials and tribulations of this particular hair type. It is no secret that without proper TLC, this type of hair can become troublesome and unmanageable.
Regardless, curly hair looks incredibly gorgeous and deserves to be taken care of. While there is no shortage of commercial hair care products that are specially formulated for curly hair type, nothing beats the effectiveness of natural DIY masks.
Today, at Boldsky, we've compiled a list of DIY hair masks that can help your curly locks stay healthy and look beautiful.
These DIY masks are made with potent ingredients that are loaded with various antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients that can combat troubling hair conditions and help you achieve a flaunt-worthy mane.
Take a look at these all-natural hair masks, here:
Mask 1: Yogurt And Coconut Oil
How To Use:
- Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of yogurt and 2 teaspoons of coconut oil.
- Mix them up to get a paste-like consistency.
- Divide your hair into sections and massage the mask all over the scalp area.
- Cover up your hair with a dry shower cap.
- Leave the mask on for an hour.
- Wash with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
Benefits:
This nourishing DIY hair mask can make your curly locks manageable and ward off frizziness.
Mask 2: Mayonnaise And Castor Oil
How To Use:
- Create a blend of 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise and ½ a teaspoon of castor oil.
- Separate your hair into sections and massage the prepared mask all over the scalp area.
- Apply the rest to the tips of your curly locks.
- Let the mask stay on for about an hour.
- Wash off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
Benefits:
This mask can help you achieve smooth and soft curly locks.
Mask 3: Olive Oil And Apple Cider Vinegar
How To Use:
- Put 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a bowl and stir.
- Separate your hair into 3-4 sections and gently massage the mask all over the scalp area.
- Allow it to dry for a good 40-45 minutes.
- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water and follow up with a shampoo and conditioner.
Benefits:
This homemade mask can nourish your locks and keep dandruff at bay.
Mask 4: Banana And Aloe Vera Juice
How To Use:
- Mash a ripe banana and mix it with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera juice.
- Gently massage the resulting material all over the scalp area and at the tips of your locks.
- Keep the mask on for 40-45 minutes.
- Wash with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
- Follow up by applying a leave-in conditioner.
Benefits:
This all-natural hair mask can soften your curly locks and make them more manageable.
Mask 5: Onion Juice With Ginger And Almond Oil
How To Use:
- Create a combination of 1 tablespoon of onion juice, 1 teaspoon of ginger juice and 2-3 tablespoons of almond oil.
- Work the resulting mask into your hair.
- Cover up with a shower cap and allow the mask to dry for about an hour.
- Wash with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
Benefits:
Try this hair mask to prevent breakage and boost hair growth.
Mask 6: Honey And Avocado
How To Use:
- Mash an avocado and mix it with 2 tablespoons of honey.
- Gently massage the prepared mask on the scalp.
- Allow it to dry for an hour.
- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your everyday shampoo.
Benefits:
This DIY hair mask can rejuvenate your scalp and add a nice shine to your curly hair.
Mask 7: Egg, Milk And Lemon Juice
How To Use:
- Put an egg in a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of milk and 3-4 teaspoons of lemon juice.
- Stir for a little while to mix up the ingredients.
- Gently massage the resulting material into the scalp area and apply the rest to the tips of your curly locks.
- Cover up your hair with a dry shower cap.
- Let the mask sit there for 40-45 minutes.
- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
Benefits:
This protein-rich hair mask can strengthen your curly locks from the roots.
