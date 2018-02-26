Wonderful DIY Hair Masks For Curly Locks

Mask 1: Yogurt And Coconut Oil

How To Use:

- Take a bowl, put 1 tablespoon of yogurt and 2 teaspoons of coconut oil.

- Mix them up to get a paste-like consistency.

- Divide your hair into sections and massage the mask all over the scalp area.

- Cover up your hair with a dry shower cap.

- Leave the mask on for an hour.

- Wash with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Benefits:

This nourishing DIY hair mask can make your curly locks manageable and ward off frizziness.

Mask 2: Mayonnaise And Castor Oil

How To Use:

- Create a blend of 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise and ½ a teaspoon of castor oil.

- Separate your hair into sections and massage the prepared mask all over the scalp area.

- Apply the rest to the tips of your curly locks.

- Let the mask stay on for about an hour.

- Wash off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Benefits:

This mask can help you achieve smooth and soft curly locks.

Mask 3: Olive Oil And Apple Cider Vinegar

How To Use:

- Put 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a bowl and stir.

- Separate your hair into 3-4 sections and gently massage the mask all over the scalp area.

- Allow it to dry for a good 40-45 minutes.

- Rinse off the residue with lukewarm water and follow up with a shampoo and conditioner.

Benefits:

This homemade mask can nourish your locks and keep dandruff at bay.

Mask 4: Banana And Aloe Vera Juice

How To Use:

- Mash a ripe banana and mix it with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera juice.

- Gently massage the resulting material all over the scalp area and at the tips of your locks.

- Keep the mask on for 40-45 minutes.

- Wash with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

- Follow up by applying a leave-in conditioner.

Benefits:

This all-natural hair mask can soften your curly locks and make them more manageable.

Mask 5: Onion Juice With Ginger And Almond Oil

How To Use:

- Create a combination of 1 tablespoon of onion juice, 1 teaspoon of ginger juice and 2-3 tablespoons of almond oil.

- Work the resulting mask into your hair.

- Cover up with a shower cap and allow the mask to dry for about an hour.

- Wash with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Benefits:

Try this hair mask to prevent breakage and boost hair growth.

Mask 6: Honey And Avocado

How To Use:

- Mash an avocado and mix it with 2 tablespoons of honey.

- Gently massage the prepared mask on the scalp.

- Allow it to dry for an hour.

- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your everyday shampoo.

Benefits:

This DIY hair mask can rejuvenate your scalp and add a nice shine to your curly hair.

Mask 7: Egg, Milk And Lemon Juice

How To Use:

- Put an egg in a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of milk and 3-4 teaspoons of lemon juice.

- Stir for a little while to mix up the ingredients.

- Gently massage the resulting material into the scalp area and apply the rest to the tips of your curly locks.

- Cover up your hair with a dry shower cap.

- Let the mask sit there for 40-45 minutes.

- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Benefits:

This protein-rich hair mask can strengthen your curly locks from the roots.