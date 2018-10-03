Oily Dandruff – What Is It & How To Get Rid Of It?

Dandruff is a common scalp problem most women face. You might be quite familiar with dandruff, its causes, and treatment methods, but have you ever heard of something called oily dandruff? Well, oily dandruff can be quite annoying.

Speaking of dandruff, have you ever thought of how to get rid of it? For this, one needs to understand the actual cause of this problem. Hair care problems often arise from an unhealthy scalp. If the roots of your hair are not strong enough, how will your hair be strong?

Therefore, it is very important to take good care of your scalp. Maintaining your scalp health is mandatory if you want to get rid of problems like dandruff, hair fall or itchy scalp.

What Causes Oily Dandruff?

There are several factors that cause oily dandruff. Oily dandruff, in medical terms, is also known as seborrheic dermatitis. It is a condition that affects your scalp considerably, leading to oily dandruff.

Although this condition can be genetic, it can also be caused due to factors like not shampooing enough or not shampooing properly, leaving conditioner in your hair and not washing it off completely or using chemical-based products for your hair and scalp that cause damage.

But, like there's a solution for everything - even this problem can be solved easily at home using home remedies. All you need is some basic ingredients from your kitchen and you are sorted. Use these ingredients wisely to get rid of oily dandruff forever.

Listed below are some effective home remedies for treating oily scalp and oily dandruff:

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Oily Dandruff

1. Baking soda

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

How to do

In a bowl, add some baking soda and mix it with coconut oil. Blend both the ingredients well.

Rinse your hair with lukewarm water.

Take a generous amount of the baking soda mixture and start massaging your hair and scalp in circular motion.

Let it stay for 2-3 minutes before you wash it off.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

4 drops of tea tree oil

How to do

In a bowl, add some apple cider vinegar.

Mix it with tea tree oil and mix the ingredients well.

Gently massage your scalp with the mixture for about 2-3 minutes.

Leave it on for another 10 minutes and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a week.

3. Fenugreek seeds

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds powder

A few drops of lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl add some fenugreek seeds powder.

Next, add lemon juice to it and blend it well.

Start applying the mixture to your hair and scalp and gently massage it.

Wear a shower cap and rest for half an hour.

Rinse off your hair with a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

Repeat this pack twice a week.

4. Henna

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of henna powder

4 drops lemon juice

1 tablespoon of yoghurt

How to do

In a bowl, add some henna powder and mix it with lemon juice.

Next, add yoghurt to the mixture and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the paste on your hair and scalp - cover your entire hair from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and let the mixture stay for about 30 minutes

Use a mild shampoo and conditioner to rinse off the pack from your hair

Repeat this once a week.

5. Garlic

Ingredients

5 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of honey

How to do