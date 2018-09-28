3 Easy Ways To Give Your Hair A Protein Boost At Home

Healthy, nourished, and soft hair is what we all desire. And, for that, our hair and our scalp, need appropriate nutrition and care. We all must have gone through a phase in our lives when our hair lost its lustre and shine and we kept wondering what went missing in our hair care routine.

The reasons could be many - from lack of nutrition, improper diet, stress, lifestyle, dust and dirt to environmental factors - the reasons could vary. But the solution is one for all your hair care problems. Give it a protein boost and bring back its lustre in no time.

Protein treatment for your hair ensures that your hair becomes long and strong and gets the necessary boost it requires.

Although many spa and salons offer protein hair treatment, they could really burn a hole in your pockets. But hey, there's always an easy solution for everything. You can give your hair a protein boost at home too with some amazing protein-enriched hair masks that will restore its moisture and shine within no time.

Listed below are three easy and quick protein-enriched hair mask recipes that will give you healthy and shiny hair.

1. Banana, Honey, & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

2 tablespoons of raw honey

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

How to do

In a bowl, add bananas and mash them well.

Next add raw honey to the mashed bananas and blend well.

Add coconut oil to the banana-honey mixture and mix well until it forms a creamy and consistent paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

How to apply

Make sections of your hair and start applying the mask from roots to tips.

Apply the mask to your scalp too.

Cover your head with a shower cap and let the mask work on your scalp and hair for about half an hour.

Remove the shower cap and wash your hair thoroughly using a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

Allow your hair to air-dry. Avoid using a blow dryer.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

Why this works

Rich in potassium, natural oils, and vitamins, bananas help to nourish, hydrate, and moisturise your scalp. They also protect the natural elasticity of your hair and prevents split ends and hair breakage.

Honey helps to lock the moisture in your hair, making it soft. It helps to curb dryness of your hair and scalp.

Coconut oil helps your hair in many ways. It strengthens your hair, makes it soft, long, strong, healthy, and shiny. It nourishes your hair and also helps to remove sebum build-up from your hair follicles.

2. Egg & Yoghurt Hair Mask

Ingredients

1 beaten egg

6 tablespoons of yoghurt

How to do

In a bowl, add some beaten egg and mix it with yoghurt.

Blend both the ingredients well until it forms a smooth and consistent paste.

Allow the mixture to rest for a few minutes before it is ready for application.

How to apply

Divide your hair into sections.

Take a generous amount of the mixture on to your brush and start applying it on your scalp and hair. Ensure that you apply the mixture from the roots of your hair to the tips.

Once done, leave it on for 30 minutes before you proceed to wash it off using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Let your hair air-dry before you comb and tie it up.

Repeat this pack twice a week for better results.

Why this works

Yoghurt provides ultimate nourishment and softness to your hair. It also helps to cleanse your scalp and remove dead skin cells.

Egg too helps to moisturise and nourish your hair. It restores the softness in your tresses and gives them shine like never before. Egg also helps to strengthen your hair and its roots.

3. Avocado & Mayonnaise Hair Mask

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

How to do

Peel off the ripe avocado, mash it and keep it aside.

Now take a bowl and add some mayonnaise into it.

Next, add the mashed avocado to the mayonnaise and blend it nicely until it forms a thick, consistent, and creamy paste.

Allow the mixture to rest for a few minutes and is now ready for application.

How to apply

Make partitions in your hair.

Take a brush and start applying the avocado-mayonnaise paste on your hair and scalp evenly. Ensure that your cover all your hair from roots to tips.

Once your have applied this mask all over your hair, keep the brush aside and massage your head gently using your fingers. This activity will allow the pack to seep into your scalp and even boost the blood circulation in your scalp.

Cover your head with a shower cap for 30 minutes.

Wash off your hair like you normally do using a shampoo and a conditioner.

Air-dry your hair.

Repeat this pack once a week for the desired results.

Why this works

Avocado helps to rejuvenate and nourish your scalp. It is rich in vitamins and proteins that boost hair growth and soothes your scalp.

Moreover, mayonnaise helps to give your hair its lost shine and lustre. It makes your hair smoother and softer than before. It also helps to repair dull, dry, and damaged hair. It truly gives a boost to your hair making them soft, shiny, and strong.

Give your hair some much-needed protein-boost this weekend and flaunt those long and strong tresses wherever you go!