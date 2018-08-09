Tulsi Helps In Reducing Dandruff: Myth Or Fact?

Strong healthy hair is a woman's true asset. Women in ancient days never had any hair woes, as they lived in a pollution-free environment, and used only natural products to care for their hair. However, given our current lifestyle and increasing environmental pollution, good and healthy hair seems like a distant dream to us. In the present day, you definitely need to invest some time and effort in hair care to keep it healthy all your life.

When caring for your hair, one of the most important issues that you need to address is dandruff. This is because dandruff is the primary cause of hair loss. There are several natural ingredients that you can depend on to effectively treat dandruff at home. But before that, let us understand what causes dandruff, in the first place.

What Causes Dandruff?

Dandruff is a chronic condition of the scalp, and though it may appear harmless, it causes itchy, flaky scalp and is the prime reason for hair fall. Dandruff occurs when the scalp gets too dry or greasy. This results in the appearance of white flakes of dead skin on the scalp that may drop down on the shoulders.

As new skin cells are constantly formed on the scalp, there is also shedding of dead skin cells in the process. At times, the dead skin cells shed at a quicker pace than normal. The oil from the scalp causes skin cells to clump together, resulting in the appearance of white flakes.

Dry scalp, oily scalp, sensitivity to hair care products, certain skin conditions such as eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and overgrowth of yeast-like fungus are just some of the causes of dandruff. Other factors that may cause dandruff include hormonal imbalances, stress, or problems with the immune system.

Can Home Remedies Help In Fighting Dandruff?

Home remedies are a safe and effective way to treat dandruff. They are simple and are easily available in your kitchen. There are plenty of home remedies that can help in treating dandruff, such as neem, lemon, fenugreek etc. Several oils also help in fighting dandruff. Among them, coconut oil, tea tree oil and olive oil are the most effective in fighting dandruff, as they have antibacterial, antifungal and moisturising properties.

But, one of the most effective herbs in treating dandruff, and that can be safely used for hair care is Tulsi, or the Holy Basil.

Tulsi or the Holy Basil is a true wonder herb that has been in used since thousands of years in India. It is associated with numerous health, skin and hair benefits. Most Ayurvedic treatments make use of the medical benefits of this herb.

How Does Tulsi Help To Treat Dandruff?

Tulsi can help you in gaining healthy, lustrous hair. It is the ideal treatment for various hair issues such as dandruff and itchy scalp, strengthening of hair follicles, keeping the scalp hydrated preventing dryness and improved blood circulation.

Tulsi is particularly beneficial as a dandruff treatment, given its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Due to these properties, it cleanses the scalp of all impurities, thereby removing flaky dandruff and restoring the natural pH balance of the scalp, while also fighting the infection-causing bacteria.

Benefits Of Tulsi For Hair

Apart from treating dandruff, Tulsi is also great in arresting hair fall, as it treats one layer at a time. This is because, Tulsi is a powerhouse of effective vitamins such as Vitamin A, C, K and E, and a powerful antioxidant, repairing damaged hair follicles, strengthening hair strands from roots and arresting hair fall.

The presence of iron, niacin and proteins in Tulsi helps in stimulating blood flow to the scalp, thereby increasing oxygen supply so that the hair strands can absorb nutrients better, resulting in increased hair growth.

The presence of healthy minerals and carotene in Tulsi strengthens hair shafts, and seals cuticles, preventing breakage.

To put it short, if you are suffering from dandruff, thinning of hair, unhealthy scalp or even grey hair, Tulsi can take care of it all.

After completely understanding the benefits that Tulsi has to offer, we hope you now know that Tulsi has the potential to fight dandruff.

How To Use Tulsi As Dandruff Cure?

So, here is a quick and easy way of curing dandruff using Tulsi, and restoring life back to your mane:

Ingredients:

• Tulsi oil

• Coconut oil

Directions:

• Just add a small quantity of Tulsi oil to carrier oil such as coconut oil and massage your scalp well in gentle circular motion.

• Allow the oil to remain in hair for an hour and wash off with a mild shampoo.

How it works:

Tulsi oil helps in improving blood circulation and in keeping your scalp cool by reducing itchiness and dandruff. The improved circulation strengthens hair follicles and promotes hair growth. However, this needs to be done regularly to notice good results.

More Ways To Use Tulsi For Dandruff Cure:

You can also make a paste of tulsi leaves and directly apply on the scalp and hair roots, as tulsi is an effective cleanser and helps in keeping dandruff at bay.

A paste of tulsi, neem leaves and hibiscus can be applied to hair to keep it healthy and itch-free.

Some More Tips To Keep Dandruff At Bay:

While following Tulsi-based remedies to fight dandruff, ensure that you follow these tips too, to keep dandruff at bay:

1. Always keep your hair and scalp clean. Do not touch your scalp with dirty hands. Wear a scarf to protect your hair while stepping out in the sun.

2. Eat a healthy diet that is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, biotin and proteins. Also, include green leafy vegetables and fruits to keep dandruff and scalp infections at bay.

3. Home treatments are the best when it comes to dandruff. Try a home treatment that best suits your hair and follow it religiously.

4. If your dandruff problem gets out of control, do not hesitate to visit a dermatologist.