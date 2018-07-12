Try These Amazing Homemade Rehydrating Hair Masks

Are you fed up of changing your shampoo and conditioners frequently because of damaged and frizzy hair? Then you are at the right place. In this article, we'll discuss some amazing hair masks that will help you to rehydrate your hair and give a new life to your tresses.

Our hair generally becomes dull and frizzy due to certain factors like over exposure to the sun, regularly using heating products like straighteners, blow dryer, curlers etc., using water containing chlorine, etc. Now when the damage is done, the question comes, how to find a solution?

The one and only solution is revitalizing and rejuvenating your hair. But how? The solution is simple homemade remedies. Let us see what they are.

1) Coconut Milk And Strawberries Mask

This mask works best for split ends and damaged hair.

Ingredients

5-6 strawberries

1 cup coconut milk

3 tbsp oatmeal

How To Prepare?

1. Thoroughly wash 5-6 strawberries so that all the dirt is removed.

2. Cut these strawberries into small pieces and blend it with 1 cup of coconut milk to get a smooth paste.

3. Now, blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder.

4. Add the powdered oatmeal to the strawberry paste and mix all the ingredients well.

How To Apply

1. First divide your hair into sections and apply this paste on your hair starting from the root till the tips of your hair.

2. You can use a brush to do this.

3. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes and later rinse it off in normal water.

4. You can repeat this remedy thrice in a week for better results.

2) Aloe Vera And Honey Mask

This hair mask along with revitalizing your hair helps in getting rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

5 tbsp aloe vera gel

4 tbsp honey

4 tbsp olive oil

How To Prepare?

1. Cut a fresh aloe vera gel and scoop out the gel from it.

2. Next, add 4 tbsp of organic honey and 4 tbsp of olive oil and mix all the ingredients well.

3. If you do not have an aloe vera leaf, you can also use the ready-made aloe vera gel available in the market.

How To Apply?

1. First wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

2. On the wet hair, apply the aloe vera-honey mask and gently massage in a circular motion with the help of your finger tips.

3. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes and later rinse it off with cold water.

4. You can use this remedy twice in a week for better results.

3) Banana And Almond Oil Hair Mask

This mask helps in rehydrating your hair by making it smooth and shiny. Also, this will help in reducing hair loss.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp almond oil

How To Prepare?

1. Mash 1 ripe banana to make a fine paste.

2. Next, add 3 tbsp of honey and almond oil and mix all the ingredients well.

How To Apply?

1. Apply this banana paste on your hair thoroughly covering the roots to the tips.

2. Next, cover it up with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

3. After 30 minutes rinse it off in normal water.

4) Egg And Coconut Oil

The amino acids contained in eggs will help you in treating the damaged hair.

Ingredients

1 egg

3 tbsp coconut oil

How To Prepare?

1. Separate the egg white from an egg.

2. Beat it so that it becomes smooth.

3. Add 3 tbsp of coconut oil and beat the mixture again.

4. Make sure that you heat the coconut oil if it is solid.

How To Apply

1. With the help of a brush apply this egg mask on your hair and scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.

2. Cover your hair with a shower cap.

3. After 30 minutes rinse it off in cold water.

4. Repeat this remedy once in a week for better results.