Treat Scalp Scabs With These Remedies

Scabs are generally dry patches on your scalp that appear yellowish, brownish or reddish in colour. Scalp scabs can cause itchiness and at times cause bleeding also.

Usually, scabs are caused due to reasons like dandruff, ringworm, lice, etc. It can also occur due to factors like the styling of your hair, bleaching, braiding, bleaching, etc.

However, there's nothing to worry as long as we have natural remedies to treat this scalp issue. But if the problem seems to be chronic then it is recommended to consult a doctor. Meanwhile, you can try these remedies to treat dry scalp.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is considered as a healer for many skin-related issues. The cooling effect of aloe vera soothes the skin and prevents any kind of scalp infections. It helps in moisturising dry and flaky scalp.

Ingredients

Aloe vera

Vitamin E oil

How To Use?

First, cut open a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it. Add vitamin E oil into the aloe vera gel and mix both the ingredients well. You can also use a Vitamin E tablet and take out the oil from it. Apply this on the affected area as well as your scalp and keep it at least for an hour. Later wash it off with normal shampoo. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week for better results.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antifungal, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help in treating scabs and other scalp infections. It will also help in preventing itchiness on the scalp.

Ingredients

Few drops of tea tree oil

¼ cup of almond oil

How To Use

All you need to do is mix together few drops of tea tree oil and almond oil in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair and let it stay for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes rinse it off with normal water with a mild sulfate free shampoo. You can repeat this remedy 2 to 3 times in a week.

Alternatively, you can also mix together tea tree oil and baby shampoo and apply it on your hair and wash it off in normal water.

Hot Oil Massage

A hot oil massage can also help in treating scalp scabs and itchiness. This is a very effective method to treat such scalp issues.

Ingredients

¼ cup of coconut oil/olive oil/castor oil/almond oil

How To Use

Heat up the oil of your choice. Divide your hair into sections and start applying the warm oil on your hair and scalp. Massage gently with the help of your fingertips. Also, use a comb to work the oil on your hair. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it overnight. The next day morning, rinse it off with a mild shampoo. Doing this once in a week will help you in treating scalp scabs effectively.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin and thus helps in getting rid of an itchy and dry scalp.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

How To Use

Heat ½ cup of warm water and add apple cider vinegar into it. Apply this solution on your hair and scalp and gently massage in a circular motion. Leave it on for 5 minutes rinse it off with normal water. You can use this remedy once or twice a week for better results.

Use these above remedies and see if it works for you. Please let us know your feedback in the comment sections below. Also do follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter for more beauty tips.