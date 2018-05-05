These Remedies Will Treat Dandruff Permanently

Are you annoyed with stubborn dandruff in your hair? Here are some home remedies that can help you out in getting rid of dandruff permanently. Yes, you read that right!

Sometimes, dandruff is caused by too much oil or sebum secretion in the scalp. This can actually lead to the development of acne on the scalp, which leads to itchy scalp. Even though scalp acne cannot be seen, it is as serious a matter as face acne. It can end up getting inflammed and even bleed upon scratching. So, excessive oil is never a good idea on any part of our bodies.

What we all need is the right balance of oil. Since dandruff can occur from both oily and dry scalp, these home remedies for dandruff would help you deal with both. So, keep reading to find out more about the naturals ways to get rid of a flaky scalp at home!

Garlic

Garlic has antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that helps in getting rid of stubborn dandruff. Take some garlic and slice them into small pieces. Blend them in order to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your scalp and roots and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Fuller's Earth (Multani Mitti)

Multani mitti is an age-old remedy for treating dandruff. It contains anti-fungal properties that help in getting rid of itchy scalp.

Soak some multani mitti in water and keep it aside, so that it becomes soft. Apply this on your scalp and roots. Leave it for 30 minutes. Later, wash it off in normal water with a mild shampoo. Repeat this once every week to see better results.

Coconut Oil

To moisture your roots, a coconut oil treatment is required. Just apply lightly to roots and massage in, which will also stimulate hair growth. Apply coconut oil and leave it on for 3 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off with a mild shampoo. Do this twice a week, so that you can get rid of dandruff quickly.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help reduce the condition of dandruff really well. It is used as an astringent to balance out the pH level of the scalp.

All you require for this is one portion of apple cider vinegar and one portion of water. Make sure the vinegar is diluted in water and then massage it on to your scalp. Wash it after 15 minutes. You can use this remedy twice a week to remove dandruff permanently.

Onion Juice

Onion contains antioxidants that help in the prevention of inflammation on the scalp. It leaves the scalp infection free and treats dandruff.

Peel the onion and grate it. Squeeze in order to take out the juice from it. Apply this onion juice on the scalp using the cotton ball. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is antibacterial as well as it contains antifungal agents. It also neutralizes the pH of the scalp and soothes the skin.

All you require is 2-3 tbsp baking soda and some water. Mix baking soda and water in order to make a paste. Apply this paste on the scalp and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, rinse it off.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid. This prevents the scalp from getting dry. Moreover, it keeps the scalp moisturized.

Shampoo and clean your hair beforehand. Apply the yogurt on your scalp and leave it for 15 minutes. Cover it with a shower cap. Rinse your hair after 15 minute and again wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

Neem

Neem is antibacterial and antifungal in nature and hence it can be used for boils and even pimples. This home remedy is best suited for people who are facing dandruff and itchy scalp.

All you need is a handful of neem leaves. Boil neem leaves in water. Strain the leaves, let the water cool and use this water as a final rinse after shampooing.

Aloe Vera Gel

One of the best ingredients that can help you get rid of itchy scalp is aloe vera. It's always better to use fresh aloe vera leaf. However, if you do not have that you can use ready-made aloe vera gel.

Remove the gel from the aloe vera leaf and apply it directly on the scalp. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water, so that the aloe vera is washed off easily.