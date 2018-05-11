These Remedies Will Help You To Regrow Hair On Your Bald Forehead

Having a bald forehead can be embarrassing for all of us out there, irrespective of the gender. This not only is a black mark on our appearance but also is something that refrains us from a public get-together. It is something that makes us loose our confidence and self-esteem.

A shift in our lifestyle, hectic work life, tension, exposure to the sun, hormonal imbalance, usage of chemicals, etc., are some of the reasons that can lead to baldness.

Baldness can appear anywhere; but it is mostly seen on the forehead. But regrowing hair in the bald areas is not impossible.

It can be regained with proper care and natural remedies. Today, let's discuss some of the remedies using natural ingredients to solve this common issue of forehead baldness.

Onion

Onion contains sulfur that helps in increasing hair growth. It helps to increase the blood circulation that leads to a tremendous hair growth.

Take 2-3 onions and blend it to form a thick paste. Apply this paste on the bald area and gently massage for 10 minutes. Let it stay for an hour. Later, wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Egg Mask

Hair needs protein to grow faster. This protein mask with egg will help you with the same.

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

Separate an egg yolk from an egg. Whisk it well. Add 1 tsp of fresh lemon juice and 1 tsp olive oil. Mix all the ingredients together. Apply this mask on your scalp and bald area. Cover it with a shower cap and leave it on for an hour. Rinse it off using a mild shampoo. You can use this remedy twice a week for faster results.

Olive Oil

Olive oil contains antioxidants and Vitamin E that help in regrowing of the hair in the bald area.

All you require for this olive oil remedy is 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp honey and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Mix all the 3 ingredients together and warm them up. Apply this on your hair and scalp, especially focusing on the area where you have bald patches. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Later, wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk not only helps in reducing hair fall; but also nourishes the hair, thus keeping it smooth and luscious.

Mix together ¼th cup of yogurt with 1 tbsp honey and 2 tsp fresh unflavoured yogurt. Mix these ingredients well. Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse it off in plain water. You can repeat this remedy once in every week to see the results.

Beetroot Leaves

Beetroot contains all the required nutrients and Vitamins that help in strengthening the hair growth.

Take a handful of beetroot leaves. Boil them in 1 cup of water. Once it turns tender, blend the leaves to form a thick paste. Add 2 tbsp of henna powder into the beetroot leaves paste. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Let it stay for half an hour. Finally, wash it off in plain water.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves is an age-old remedy for hair growth and reducing hair loss. It contains amino acids that help in the same.

Dry some curry leaves in the sun. Powder these dry curry leaves. Add some amount of coconut oil or castor oil into it to make it into a paste. Apply this paste directly on your hair and on the bald patches. Leave it for 30 minutes and rinse off in cold water. You can repeat this remedy twice in a week.

Black Pepper

Black pepper helps in increasing the blood circulation, thus improving hair growth to a great extent.

All you require is some pepper powder and lemon juice. Mix together pepper powder and lemon juice to make a paste. Apply this on the bald area and let it stay for about 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in cold water.

Baking Soda

Sometimes, dandruff and itchy scalp can also lead to hair loss. Baking soda helps in reducing this, thus helping you in regrowing your hair.

Scrub your scalp with some baking soda, henna powder and a shampoo that you use regularly. Leave the scrub on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, you can again shampoo your hair with normal water. Repeat this remedy once in a week for faster and better results.