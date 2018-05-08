These Masks Will Give You Incredibly Straight Hair

Straight hair is a dream of every girl. Most of the women would once in their lifetime love to have those straight and manageable tresses.

Be it that bold or a carefree look, straight hair can change your entire appearance and can even affect your personality. Nowadays, we have a wide range of options from hair straighteners to chemically straightening or smoothening hair in salons.

But these will cause side effects in the long run. After all, it is chemically treated. So, what if we give you an option to straighten your hair naturally, sitting back at home? Yes, you heard that right.

Here are homemade masks that can help you in straightening your hair reasonably and effectively at home. Let's see what those are.

Egg And Olive Oil

Ingredients:

2 eggs

3 tbsp olive oil

Method:

1. Whisk 2 eggs in a bowl.

2. Add 3 tbsp of olive oil into it and mix them well.

3. Apply this mask on your hair and leave it on for about 1 hour.

4. Wash your hair after an hour with a mild shampoo.

You can use this remedy once in a week.

Coconut Milk And Lemon Juice

Ingredients:

¼th cup coconut milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Mix together both the ingredients.

2. Keep it in the fridge overnight.

3. Next morning, apply this mixture on your hair from the roots to tips.

4. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash it off.

5. Repeat this at least once in a week.

Milk And Honey

Ingredients:

¼th cup of milk

2 tbsp honey

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix milk and honey.

2. Section your hair and apply this mask on your hair.

3. Cover it with a shower cap and let it stay for about 2 hours.

4. Wash your hair with cold water and a mild shampoo.

Rice Flour And Egg

Ingredients:

1 egg white

5 tbsp rice flour

¼th cup milk

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

2. Apply this mask on your hair.

3. Leave the mask on for about an hour.

4. After 1 hour, rinse it off in plain water.

Aloe Vera & Coconut Oil

Ingredients:

¼th cup aloe vera gel

¼th cup of coconut oil

Method:

1. Heat up ¼th cup of coconut oil.

2. Mix equal amount of aloe vera gel into the coconut oil.

3. It's better to use fresh aloe vera gel.

4. Apply this mixture on your hair and let it stay on for an hour.

5. After 1 hour, wash it off in normal water.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients:

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

Method:

1. Mix together equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water.

2. After shampooing, pour the mixture onto your hair and massage it onto your scalp.

3. Let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly with cold water.

Banana And Honey

Ingredients:

1-2 bananas

2 teaspoons honey

Method:

1. Mash up 1-2 ripe bananas and add 2 teaspoons of honey.

2. Mix it into a paste and use as a hair mask.

3. Shampoo the hair after half an hour.

4. Apply this banana mask once a week to get better and faster results.

Vinegar And Yogurt

Ingredients:

½ cup of yogurt

1 teaspoon of vinegar

1 teaspoon of honey

Method:

1. All you need to do is to mix together yogurt, vinegar and honey in a bowl.

2. Apply this mask on your hair and scalp.

3. Leave it on for half an hour and then rinse it off.

4. Repeat this once in a week for faster and better results.

Avocado And Olive Oil Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

2-3 teaspoons of olive oil

Method:

1. Mash up an avocado with 1 or 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

2. Separate dry hair into four sections.

3. Use a brush to apply the mixture to each section of the hair.

4. Once the entire head is covered, put on a shower cap and wait for 30 minutes.

5. After 30 minutes, wash it off using a mild shampoo.