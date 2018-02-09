The One Essential Oil That Will Fix All Your Hair Fall Problems,

Hair fall is something that all women struggle with. Well, all human beings actually do suffer from it, but it definitely affects us ladies a lot more due to the amount of care we give to our locks. And after all the time spent on caring for it, the hair continues to fall.

Well, if you are having problems with your hair falling, you are definitely not alone, we can assure you of that. A little bit of hair fall is normal every day. Scientifically, losing up to 100 strands per day is considered normal.

It can even go up to 150 strands, as this hair falls in order to give way for new hair to grow. Hair fall tends to affect us a lot, as we see our hair as an extension to our personality.

There are a few things you can do to make sure that your hair does not fall too much. The best things to do would be to avoid using too much of chemicals on your hair.

These days, you can find a lot of products in the market that claim to be beneficial for your hair, but are actually a cocktail of chemicals that could harm to your hair severely.

If your hair fall continues to concern you, do not rule out going to a dermatologist and a doctor to figure out if some health issue is causing the hair fall. A lot of issues like anaemia and thyroid problems can cause hair fall as a symptom. So, be sure to consult your doctor.

We are going to tell you how to use an essential oil to treat hair fall. A lot of us can be unsure of using essential oils, as they are very potent in nature. But, not to worry, we are going to teach you the correct way of using this amazing essential oil to treat your hair fall.

For This, You Will Need:

Extra virgin coconut oil

Lavender essential oil

When it comes to buying coconut oil, the purer it is, the better. Extra virgin coconut oil is basically coconut oil in its unrefined form. The less processing a food item goes through, the more it retains its nutrients. So, it is best to use coconut oil that is unrefined.

Mix coconut oil with two to three drops of lavender essential oil and massage on to your scalp. The amount of coconut oil you take depends on your hair length. Massaging it into your scalp will ensure that the oil seeps deep into the skin of your scalp.

Massaging also helps increase blood circulation in the scalp area, which promotes hair growth. Do this twice every week at least an hour before you shampoo your hair.

For best results, keep the oil on overnight. Within the first wash itself, you will notice that your hair feels softer and smoother, as this also acts as a deep conditioner.

Coconut oil is one of the best oils for hair and body care. It is rich in antioxidants, has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. A lot of times, hair fall can result from fungal infections in the scalp.

Coconut oil will help get rid of that, with regular use. It is also the most moisturizing of all oils.

Out of all the essential oils you could use on your hair, lavender essential oil is the best, because it is well known for its calming and soothing effects.

It is a sweet-smelling oil that helps in hair growth. Lavender essential oil moisturizes the scalp and balances sebum production, making it an ideal essential oil to be used by people of all hair types.

So, be sure to try this method out if you are suffering from hair fall and do let us know if it worked for you.