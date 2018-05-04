6 Hair Care Mistakes You Didn't Know You Were Doing

We all love taking a good care of our hair. But sometimes, some things which we think make our hair look shiny and lustrous could, in fact, be very dangerous for our hair, making them brittle and damaged from the inside. Shocked, aren't you? But, it's true!

Well, there are a number of things women often do for their hair and fail to notice its ill-effects. Like, for example, some women are used to tying their wet hair while rushing to work. This act damages your hair from within, but most of us fail to notice it and simply think what harm it could possibly do.

And, this is just one example. There are many more such little things that we should be more careful about. This article explores such little things which are, in fact, really big and might affect our hair - either in a good way or bad. But, that's up to you on how well you deal with your hair and care for it.

So, without wasting much time, let's begin with the six most basic mistakes you didn't know you were doing till now that can be damaging your hair to a great extent, which you need to avoid RIGHT NOW:

1. Showering Your Hair With Hot Water

Do you often wash your hair with hot water? Well, it can be quite a good feeling, but beware - it damages your hair from within, without you even realising it. The effects of showering your hair with hot water can be far worse than you could ever imagine. Wondering what harm could it possibly do? Well, it strips your hair off its essential nutrients and natural oils.

Also, when you apply a conditioner after shampooing your hair, make sure to wash it off with cold water, as it will help to make your hair shine and reduce the frizz at the same time as well.

2. Choosing The Wrong Towel To Dry Your Hair

Well, this is a fact. Along with choosing the right shampoo and conditioner, it is essential to choose the right towel to pat your hair dry. Most of us often use the same towel to pat our hair dry, which we use for our body.

Stop this immediately! It causes considerable amount of damage to your hair. Instead of using the same old terrycloth towel, you can go for a soft microfibre towel that is specially designed for drying wet hair.

3. Over Usage Of Shampoo - Especially Dry Shampoo

This might not be a news for all. Most people would know this. But for those of you who don't, overusing dry shampoo might just clog pores on the scalp and strip your hair of its nutrients - which we all would agree is bad for our hair.

Therefore, one has to be very careful while choosing a shampoo. If you are not sure which shampoo to use for your hair, you could consult a person who has a good knowledge about hair. But, do not go for a wrong shampoo, as it could just damage your hair without you even knowing about it.

4. Not Brushing Your Hair Properly

Brushing your hair in the wrong way can damage your hair to a great extent. By this what I mean is that most women, at times, forcefully remove knots and tangles from their hair, damaging their hair in the process.

Therefore, while removing knots and tangles, one should first carefully make partitions of the hair, gently hold the upper portion of one section of the hair and remove the knots. Similarly, follow the same process for other sections as well.

5. Choosing The Wrong Pillow To Sleep On

Well, this is true! The pillow that you might be sleeping on till now might be the wrong one for your hair. Surprised? The catch here is that we usually change sides while sleeping.

While doing so, the normal pillows that we use cause friction in our hair, resulting in knots and tangles. It is, therefore, essential to choose a softer pillow that will avoid creating that friction and frizz in your hair when you change sides while sleeping. See, it's that simple!

6. Oh God! Do You Always Tie Your Hair So Tight?

Do you also tie your hair tightly? And, how often? It could be a warning sign that your hair is getting damaged. Most women are used to tying their hair tightly into a bun, so that it doesn't bother them while they are out for work.

But, you need to understand that it damages your hair and stop doing that immediately. And, even if you want to tie all your hair into a bun, you can opt for the messy bun which does not demand hair to be tied tightly. We all need to breathe, in order to survive. Your hair too needs it. Let your hair breathe. Don't fasten it so tight that it does not get the freedom to breathe.

These are just the most basic mistakes you were probably doing that were ruining your hair texture. But, if you were already aware of these things or were avoiding it, well, nothing like it!

Do let us know what you feel about these tips and tricks that we share with you and let us know your feedback in the comments section below. Keep reading Boldsky for more such tips and tricks on beauty, hair and skin care.