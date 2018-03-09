6 DIY Egg Conditioners For Hair Growth

1. Egg Yolk And Olive Oil Conditioner

Egg and olive oil help in hydrating and thus leave your hair smooth and manageable. Mix two egg yolks in a bowl, add two tablespoons of olive oil and mix them well. If you want, you can add water to make the mixture easy to apply. Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture with the help of a brush. Leave the mixture on your hair for 1-2 hours and wash it off in cold water with a mild shampoo and regular conditioner. Use this conditioner once in a week.

2. Mayonnaise And Egg Conditioner

Mayonnaise contains agents that help in conditioning your hair. Take two whole eggs and add 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Mix them well until it forms a smooth mixture. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to form a fine mixture. Apply this mixture on your hair from the roots to the tip of your hair. After 30 minutes, rinse with cold water using a sulphate-free shampoo. This conditioner also can be used once in a week.

3. Egg And Honey Conditioner

Mix 1 yolk of an egg to two tablespoons of honey in a bowl. Apply the mixture on your hair and cover it with a shower cap. After 20 minutes, wash it off in cold water. Honey helps in strengthening hair follicles, which help in increased hair growth. You can also try this once in a week for a few weeks to see faster results.

4. Yogurt And Egg Conditioner

Add ¼th cup of plain yogurt to one egg in a bowl. Mix them well. Use this as a regular conditioner after shampooing in normal water. Make sure to leave the conditioner on your hair for at least 5 minutes before you rinse it off. This can be done whenever you do a regular shampoo.

5. Egg And Coconut Oil Conditioner

In a bowl, add 1 egg yolk and whisk it well. Slowly, add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to the mixture and mix them well. Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the mixture (this is totally optional). Apply this mixture on your hair and gently massage the hair and scalp with this. Leave this mixture for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off. If you feel that your hair is too oily, you can use a shampoo. Otherwise, avoid using a shampoo.

Coconut Oil hair mask to repair damaged hair, बालों की हर समस्या के लिए हेयर मास्क | Boldsky

6. Vinegar And Egg Conditioner

Whisk two egg yolks in a bowl. Add 4 tablespoons of vinegar, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Mix the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your hair by sectioning your hair. This will make it easy to apply the mixture. Do this once in a week and you will get soft and silky smooth hair.