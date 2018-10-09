Want That Gorgeous Hair? Try These Hair Masks

Having those long, shiny and healthy hair is every girls dream. But nowadays managing your tress is almost a tedious task especially in the environment we live in. Pollution, exposure to sun, etc., can lead to hair damage. Apart form this your lifestyle and your food habits also effect your hair.
As a result like any other person we try to experiment various products available in the market. But did you know that these products will further lead to damage your hair? So it is necessary to take care of your hair some natural remedies. These are not only harmless but are also cost effective.
Today in this article we'll be discussing on some of the essential ingredients that can be used for attaining an healthy hair. You can use it regularly for that gorgeous and lengthy hair.
Coconut Oil, Honey And Apple Cider Vinegar Mask
Also Read:Try This DIY Pumpkin Hair Mask For Soft And Smooth Hair
The benefits of coconut oil in nourishing the hair is well known. So is the same with honey that helps in keeping the hair and scalp moisturised throughout. Mix together some coconut oil, apple cider vinegar and honey. Shampoo your hair first and you can use this as a mask after shampooing the hair. Keep it on for 20-30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. Do this weekly once.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Lemon Juice
We all know that having an oily hair is difficult to manage. This mask helps in balancing the oil production on the scalp due to the astringent properties in apple cider vinegar and lemon juice. Mix together apple cider vinegar and fresh lemon juice. Apply this on your hair and scalp and gently massage in a circular motion. Leave it for 20 minutes and wash it off in normal water.
Egg, Beer And Almond Oil Mask
Beer contains all the essential proteins and nutrients essential for the hair. This mask adds to the shine of your hair. Take an egg and whisk it well to get a smooth texture. Next add few drops of almond oil. Add it to the beer and mix all the ingredients well. Shampoo your hair first and then you can use the beer mixture as a rinse after shampooing your hair. Keep it for 20 minutes and then again wash it off with a mild shampoo.
Also Read: Homemade Olive Oil Masks For Soft Hair
Egg, Milk And Coconut Oil
Having a frizzy hair can take up almost all the time you have to tame it. This mask helps in treating damaged hair and making it soft and manageable. You'll need raw milk, coconut oil and an egg for this mask. Mix all the three ingredients in quantity required according to the length of the hair. Apply this on your hair and scalp and cover it with the help of a shower cap. Later rinse it off using a regular shampoo.
Related Articles
- 5 Amazing Hacks To Get Smooth Hair Without Using Conditioner
-
- Did You Know These 5 Hair Mistakes Can Make You Look Older?
- Olive Oil For Hair Growth: Does It Work?
- Best Remedies For Healthy Hair
- 5 Amazing Ways To Use Red Wine For Different Hair Problems
- Oily Dandruff – What Is It & How To Get Rid Of It?