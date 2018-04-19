Pre And Post Hair Colouring Tips

Dyeing or colouring the hair has become a form of self-expression. The type of colour, or the style we choose to colour reveals our personality in most cases.

Sometimes, when we are awestruck seeing some people with that 'red hair' or 'blonde highlights', most of us also would love to have those, isn't it?

But the major dilemma in all our minds is whether it's safe or how to go about doing it, what are the measures to be taken if you are colouring your hair for the first time, etc., which would usually lead to a lot of confusion in us.

If you have these questions in mind, cheers! You are at the right place! Here is a complete guide of some tips to know when you go for colouring your hair for the first time.

Pre Hair Colouring Tips

Do Some Research

Before you go in for colouring your hair, make sure that you do some research on your part. Since it's your first time, it is important that you just don't go for it without any preparation.

First and foremost, have an idea on how you want your hair colour to be. Collect some references, so that you can show it to your stylist. The next task is to look for the best stylist or a colourist.

Make sure that the stylist you're going to is an experienced person who could suggest you the most suitable hair colour for you.

Doing a research always helps you to get an idea of what exactly you want. So, this step should be your first priority if you are planning to colour your hair for the first time.

Book A Consultation

Communication is the key, especially when you are colouring your hair for the first time. This will help you rather than directly going for the colouring. Fix a minimum of 15 minutes consultation with your stylist. This is important to discuss your ideas and incorporating the suggestions given by your stylist.

Make sure that you take your references along with you and consult it with your stylist and take his or her guidance accordingly.

Be Specific On The Colours

Always be specific on what you want. For example, if you say you want brown hair or some highlights, it can mean a lot. So it's important for you to be more specific on what you want, in order to avoid the confusion.

Also, for the first time, it is advisable that you don't go in for permanent hair colouring. It's always better to have a trial before you go for the permanent one. So, be specific on what kind of hair colouring you'd want, whether it's temporary, permanent or semi-permanent.

Apply A Hair Mask Before You Colour Your Hair

Use a hair mask, just a day before you colour your hair. This helps in moisturizing your hair before you apply any hair colour. Hair colouring process can leave your hair dry, so in order to hydrate your hair, it is advised to apply a nice hair mask.

Post Hair Colouring Tips

You Can Wash Your Hair Whenever You Want

It's not necessary that you have to wait for three days, in order to wash your hair. It's a complete myth! Washing your hair the next day or three days later is not going to make any difference. There's nothing like your hair colour will fade away the quicker you wash. Whatever it is, the colour is there and it's not going to fade away anytime sooner.

Change Your Shampoo And Conditioner After Colouring Your Hair

After you've coloured your hair, do not go in for the regular shampoo and conditioner treatment that you used to before. This is because, when you undergo hair colouring, there's a lot of chemicals involved in it. Therefore, make sure that all your shampoos and conditioners are for colour-treated hair.

Protect Your Hair From The Sun

After any hair treatment, it is not advisable to expose your hair directly in the sun. Whenever you step out of your house, make sure that you cover your hair with a scarf or even a cap. This is to avoid your hair from becoming dull and to prevent your hair colour from fading soon.

Protect Your Hair From Pool Water

Since water in the pool contains chlorine, it will lead to a chemical reaction because your hair is also chemically treated. In order to avoid your hair colour from fading at a faster rate, stay away from pools or use a shower cap whenever you go for swimming.