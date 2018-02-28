Pre And Post Holi Hair Care

1. Oil Massage

Massage your scalp with any oil of your choice, like coconut, almond, or olive oil right before you go to play Holi. Make sure that each and every strand of your hair is coated in oil and protected before you go out. This protects your hair from getting damaged from the harsh chemicals and nourishes your scalp.

2. Avoid Shampoo

Avoid using shampoo a few days before Holi. You want your hair to have as much moisture as possible. Shampoo will make it dry and make it easier for the colours to affect your hair. By avoiding shampoo, you are making sure that the scalp retains its natural oils, which means Holi colours will not cause you as much hair fall as they normally would have.

3. Protect Your Roots

Apply an extra coat of oil near the root area, or you can even use a hair cream near the root area before you massage your scalp with oil. To avoid your hair roots from getting dry, give extra attention to the roots.

4. Tie A Bun

A bun hairstyle will ensure that all your hair is tied back and this makes sure that the colour only touches those parts of the hair that can be seen. The hair that is bunched together in the bun remains safe from the harm of the colour. Keeping the hair loose would cause your hair strands to weaken due to tugging during playing Holi.

5. Cover Your Hair

Even after doing all of these things, your hair would get affected by the colours, because let's face it, chemicals are bad. Even though the effect would be less, compared to what it had been before, there would be some harm. To prevent all the harm from befalling your hair, you can cover it with a scarf or a bandana.

6. Before Shampoo

Make sure that you wash your hair with water before using shampoo and get all the colours off. If you let the colours stay on and wash it directly with shampoo, your hair might get tangled and that may cause even more hairfall.

7. Use Lemon Juice

Apply lemon juice on your scalp after the wash before your hair dries. This will restore the pH balance of your scalp. The colours from Holi tend to make the scalp very alkaline. The citric acid in lemon juice acts to get the pH balance of the scalp back to normal. Make sure you do not go out in the sun after doing this, as lemon juice is also a natural bleaching agent and it can bleach your hair.

8. Oil

Once your hair dries, apply hair oil to it once again. This ensures that your hair stays moisturised. The Holi colours can be quite drying to your hair. Applying oil can keep the scalp and hair nourished. You can use any oil, but we suggest you use a mix of castor oil and coconut oil as these oils are the most deeply penetrating hair oils. Castor oil is a bit too sticky and thick to be used on its own, so we suggest you to mix it with another oil.

With our tips, we hope you can enjoy a stress-free Holi.