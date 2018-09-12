Nourish Your Hair The Right Way With This DIY Hair Serum

Dealing with damaged, dull, and dry hair? Hair care is extremely important and we all know exactly why! One of the essential reasons being that it is associated with appearance. Shiny and nourished hair instantly decks up our entire appearance, making us look more confident and appealing compared to dry and dull hair.

So, what is it that you need to do in order to get that shine back? What can you possibly do to get your hair back in track and give it the much-needed nourishment? The answer is pretty simple - go for a good homemade hair serum. Why should you go for homemade, you may ask?

Well, for two important reasons. Firstly, homemade beauty products involve basic ingredients from your kitchen; hence, they are cost-effective and secondly, they are chemical-free - which makes them a premium choice!

It is quite easy to make a nourishing hair serum at home. All you need is some ingredients and a perfect recipe to guide you. But before moving on to the recipe part, you might want to know more about the benefits of using a hair serum. That will help you understand the gravity of having a good-quality hair serum for healthy hair.

Benefits Of Using Hair Serum

A good hair serum offers a number of benefits besides nourishing your hair. Listed below are some of the benefits of using a hair serum:

It acts like a protective layer for your hair.

It helps to detangle your hair and keeps it fresh all day.

It repairs damaged hair and protects your hair until the next wash.

It helps to combat hair fall.

It helps to tame frizzy hair and flyaways.

It adds shine to your hair, making it look presentable, thus enhancing your overall appearance.

Some hair serums also help to reduce hair breakage.

How To Make Hair Serum At Home

So now that you know the amazing benefits hair serum offers, you would want to try it out at home. Follow the simple and easy steps mentioned below to make homemade hair serum for dry and damaged hair.

Ingredients

a handful of nettle leaves

a handful of horsetail leaves

4 tablespoons of freshly extracted aloe vera gel

1 cup water

Note: Nettle leaves and horsetail leaves are easy to get, although you might not find them in every household. You can contact a nearby nursery and get these leaves from there.

How to do & apply

Take a bowl and add nettle leaves to it.

Now add horsetail leaves to the bowl and mix them with nettle leaves and keep it aside.

Take a pan, add water to it and bring it to a boil.

Once the water starts boiling, add the mixed leaves and boil them on low heat for about 15 minutes. Turn off the gas and let it cool down for a few minutes.

Use a strainer to strain out all the water from the leaves and collect it in a vessel.

Now mix the strained water of the leaves with freshly extracted aloe vera gel and your serum is all ready.

Pour it into a serum container. If you do not have a serum holder at home, you can buy it from any beauty store.

Take a few drops of serum on your hand and gently apply it all over your hair. You can use this serum on a daily basis.

Why It Works

Both the herbs used in this serum - nettle and horsetail leaves promote hair growth and help to repair damaged hair. Regular usage of this homemade hair serum will ensure that your hair is repaired from damaged and gains back its lustre.

So... are you willing to give this simple yet amazing homemade hair serum a try?