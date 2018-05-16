Is Olive Oil A Good Option For Dry Hair?

Having a good hair day is very important for every woman. And, no one can deny it. Well, we understand how important your hair is for you. But what happens when you wake up in the morning on a busy day and find your hair all messy and not in place. Horror, it seems!

Some might just think that it is now the time for a haircut...and some might just fret over what is wrong with their hair. But, wait! You do not have to worry more, as Boldsky is yet again here to your rescue. We, at Boldsky, have studied and learned and assessed the benefits and uses of olive oil for those who often have to deal with dry and frizzy hair issues.

So, if you are on the verge of getting your beautiful, long hair trimmed just because you can't deal with the nonsense of frizzy and dry hair, hang on...there is a solution you would love to try. And, you may ask - what is it? Well, well, well, it's olive oil.

Surprised, I am sure you would be!

And, wait till we tell you the amazing benefits olive oil offers. Olive oil works wonders as hair conditioner. It keeps your hair hydrated throughout the day. It moisturises your hair and prevents hair damage and split-ends. Well, what's more? It also stimutaes hair growth and prevents hair breakage.

I am pretty sure that by now you must be really wanting to try out this wonderful and effective oil remedy for dry hair. So, without wasting a second more, let's head straight to how olive oil could do wonders to help you get rid of that excess dryness in your hair.

Olive Oil For Hair Care

Method 1:

1. Olive Oil And Avocado

Ingredients:

1 Avocado - ripe preferably

1 tablespoon olive oil - extra-virgin oil preferably

1 shower cap



How To Do:

Take a knife and slice the avocado and peel off its cover

Put the avocado in a mixer and blend it to make a fine paste.

Take the paste in a small-sized bowl.

Add olive oil to the paste and blend it well.

Wash your hair with cold water and squeeze out all the water from your hair.

Now, apply the paste on your damp hair. You can use your hands to apply the paste to your hair. In fact, you will be able to apply the pack to your hair properly with hands instead of a brush.

Once you apply the pack, just put on the shower cap and let the pack do its work.

Wait for an hour. You can do your other household chores meanwhile.

After about an hour, wash off the mask with cold water and use a mild shampoo.

Let your hair dry naturally. Avoid using a hair dryer, as it will only add to the dryness and will not serve your purpose.

Repeat this pack 1-2 times a week for the desired results.

Benefits

Well, as you might already know, avocados are rich in fatty acids which will help to lock the moisture in your hair. They also strengthen your hair from within. They also help to prevent hair damage due to the antioxidants present in them, leaving your hair smooth, silky, and healthy.

Method 2:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 hot towel

1 shower cap

How To Do:

Take a small-sized bowl.

Put olive oil in the bowl.

Now, add the coconut oil to it.

Blend both the oils properly.

Heat the mixture for a couple of seconds until it becomes lukewarm.

Apply it to your hair properly. Remember to cover your entire hair.

Massage your hair with this mixture for at least 10- 15 minutes.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and let the mixture do its work for about 30 minutes.

Wash off your hair with a mild shampoo.

Let your hair dry naturally. Avoid using a hair dryer, as it will only add to the dryness and will not serve your purpose.

Repeat this pack 1-2 times in a week for the desired results.

Benefits

For those who might not know this - coconut oil is rich in fatty acids, which will help to lock the moisture in your hair. It has the capacity to penetrate into your hair and lock the moisture in. When combined with olive oil, coconut oil works as a conditioner too, thus leaving your hair healthy, smooth, and silky.

So, now, it's time you include olive oil in your hair care routine and get rid of the frizz forever!