Is It Possible To Get Rid Of Lice Using Mayonnaise?

Every woman has struggled with one serious hair problem at least once in her life - lice. Yes! I am taking about those tiny little monsters who once made your life a living hell. Wherever you'd go, they'd follow you. And, then they would slowly start increasing in number and creating more problems for you with each passing day.

The thought of it only might give you shivers. Well, it does to me too. But, even back then, our mothers had this magic wand that they used to free us from these tiny monsters. And, today, we have quite a similar magical wand which does exactly that! Helps you get rid of lice.

Wondering what is that product? Well, it is something that you have heard of or have probably eaten too! Getting curious? Its mayonnaise! Surprised, aren't you?

Well, mayonnaise does help you get rid of lice and I'll tell you how. To begin with, let's just get our ingredients straight.

Method 1:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Few drops of coconut oil

Shower cap

How To Do:

Take a bowl.

Add mayonnaise to it.

Add a few drops of coconut oil to the mayonnaise.

Mix the ingredients well to make a paste.

Apply it on your scalp. Also, apply the mixture to your entire hair properly.

Put on the shower cap and let it stay overnight.

In the morning, before you go for a shower, blow dry your hair completely.

Go for a shampoo then and make sure that you wash your hair well for a good 15 minutes at least.

Comb your hair to remove the dead lice.

Wash your hair again.

Pat it dry with a towel.

Repeat this activity three times in a week for the desired results.

Quite simple, isn't it? Told you. But wait, this isn't over yet. There is another method too. Choose whichever you want - at the end, both these methods can help give you what you desire - freedom from lice.

Method 2:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon tea tree oil

1 teaspoon vinegar

How To Do:

Take a small bowl.

Add mayonnaise to it.

Now, add at least 10 drops of tea tree oil to the mayonnaise.

At last, add a few drops of vinegar to the mixture and blend it all well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp. Follow the same procedure of applying the mixture that you followed in the first recipe.

Leave it on for about 2 good hours and let the pack do its work.

Wash it off thoroughly using a good shampoo.

Comb your hair thoroughly to remove all the dead lice.

Pat your hair dry with a towel.

Repeat this activity two times a week for the desired results.

And, with this, you have all the information on what you need to do to get the lice out from your head. But, there are certain precautions you need to know. Read on to know what these precautions are and be careful.

Precautions Which You Should Not Miss

While choosing a shower cap, ensure that you go for a really tight one. Do not go for cheap substitutes like using a polythene bag that is used for carrying vegetables. A shower cap is a shower cap and it can't be replaced. Well, there are reasons for it. Be very careful while using this pack on any child - especially the ones who have the habit of chewing their hair or those who might unknowingly do it. The reason behind this is that mayonnaise turns rancid after a few hours and is really not safe to be consumed. Mayonnaise doesn't smell that bad after all. But not many like its smell. If your family members are not comfortable with its smell, well, you would have to look for another lice-killing alternative. One tip to remember here - Although mayonnaise will help you get rid of lice, you should choose a lice-killing shampoo to wash your hair. This will only add to your benefits. Once you are done shampooing, remember to comb your hair thoroughly. While doing so, one thing you must take care of is that you should wash the comb after you are done combing your hair.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these simple home hacks and say goodbye to those tiny little monsters forever! But - with proper care. Also, do read the precautions carefully before trying any method. They will only help you. Have a happy hair day, every day.