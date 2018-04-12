If You Notice These Signs, Then It's Time For A Haircut

Most of us do not have any fixed period of time to get a haircut. It depends on a lot of factors like how fast your hair grows or the type of hair cut you currently have. However, it is a known fact that trimming your hair at regular intervals is good for hair growth. But the deal is that, we are both hesitant and superstitious about cutting our hair regularly.

There are many myths surrounding the question, what is the right time to have a haircut. For example, some people say that you should not cut your hair in the rainy season. But the fact is that your hair needs regular trimming in order to get rid of damage. Either you can have a complete hair makeover or simple trimming, depending on your choice.

Hair makeover is extremely important, as it grooms your personality and makes you look more beautiful. But if you do not like experimenting too much with your hair, you can always go for regular trimming.

It is time to break out these myths and decide when to get a haircut based on the below practical reasons. Let us see what they are.

Split Ends

So, how do you find whether you have split ends or not? It's very simple. Just have a look at the tip of your hair, if it's frail and thin when compared to the rest of the strand, then probably you have it! Split ends lead to breakage of hair, which eventually results in increased hair fall. The best solution if you have split ends is to trim your hair just above the split ends. Not paying attention to this issue will further increase the chances of your split ends, progressing all the way up damaging your entire hair.

When Hair Grows Out Of Shape

You might have got yourself a really cool hairstyle a month back, but all the hair will not grow back in the same proportion. Thus, the haircut goes out of shape. You can easily start noticing this when your haircut seems to be unproportional. If you want to maintain the look of your hairstyle, then you need to get a haircut regularly.

Thin Hair

Sometimes, we have a great deal of seasonal hair fall or just unexplained hair loss. This results in our hair thinning out. You have to obviously try to increase hair growth by trying different hair treatments. But, meanwhile, it helps to cut hair short, so that it looks voluminous. Hair that is limp at the ends looks very unhealthy.

If You Have Flat Hair

Do you have flat roots? Remember your hair when you recently got a haircut? It was full of life and bouncy. But now if you notice that your hair is too flat and lost its bounce, then probably you should go for a haircut. Flat hair could be a sign of damage, and damage usually means that your hair needs a haircut, or at least a trim.

If Your Hair Has Colour Damage

You must be aware of the fact that hair colouring leads to damaged hair in the long run. This means that if you frequently colour your hair, you'll have to get frequent trims as well to avoid damage to your ends. Another way to determine if your hair has colour damage is if you or your stylist begin to notice that colour won't hold on your hair.

Based On Your Haircut

The type of haircut you have also determines when you need to go for a trimming. If you have a plain haircut, then you may not need to cut your hair for a couple of months at a stretch. However, if you have a fancy haircut, then your hair goes out of shape very easily. Fringes and bangs for example are very difficult to maintain. If you have short fringes, then you need to get it trimmed every month to maintain the look.

Your Hairstyle Looks Boring

Just think the last time you had experimented with your haircut and style. Has it been ages? If yes, then this is a sign that you need to get a hair makeover. Many a times, when your office colleagues and friends tell you that your hairstyle is old and looks dull on you. Then, take it as the first sign that you need a hair makeover.

You Stopped Getting Good Compliments For Your Hair

Remember when was the last time you got compliments for your beautiful hair. People often don't realise that their hair needs change until they are told by the others. So, ask your friends and family about your hairstyle. If they don't compliment your hair, then go for a makeover.

You Have Bangs

If you have bangs, then you might know that it needs to be maintained in shape. Your bangs need to be trimmed every 3-4 weeks, so that it doesn't look unproportional. The number one thing to keep in mind is to make sure that you resist the urge to trim your bangs yourself.

If Your Hair Is Chemically Treated

Hair that is chemically treated is prone to more split ends at a faster rate than natural hair. Split ends will make your hair look dull and damaged, despite of how you maintain it. Trimming your hair every 4-6 months once can help the hair from getting split ends. There are also haircuts that show less of split ends if you have a lot of them bothering you. Even though there are shampoos available to reduce split ends, hair trimming is an all-time solution.