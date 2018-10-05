Ever Tried Using Watermelon For Strong, Healthy, & Shiny Hair?

Not only is watermelon high in water content, but also is a great source of vitamin B6, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, & iron. The rich content of water in the watermelon keeps the body and mind cool and also gives bright skin and shiny hair. Watermelon is also a fruit that helps in boosting hair growth while keeping the scalp cool and healthy.

While watermelon has several benefits to offer for your skin & body, it also offers a number of benefits for your hair, some of which are listed below:

Benefits Of Watermelon For Hair

Prevents hair loss

Promotes hair growth

Hydrates and nourishes the scalp

Moisturises the hair

Prevents itchy scalp

So, how can we use watermelon for the betterment of the hair? Let's

check out:

Watermelon & Mayonnaise Hair Mask For Hair Growth

Ingredients

250-300 g watermelon pulp

2 tbsp mayonnaise

How to do

Crush the watermelon pulp properly with the help of a spoon and to make a thick paste.

Add the mayonnaise and mix it well with the watermelon paste that you have prepared.

Keep it for 10 min so that the mayonnaise and watermelon mix well.

How to apply

With the help of your hands, apply it thoroughly on your hair.

Give special attention to the scalp because the mask works the best on the scalp.

Massage it gently with your fingers and let it stay there.

Keep it for 30-45 min and let the mask soak the scalp, roots and hair.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and a mild and gentle shampoo.

Rinse it off properly but with light hands to ensure that mayonnaise is washed thoroughly.

Why this works

Watermelon and mayonnaise hair mask is a great natural home remedy for the hair growth. Watermelon is a great source of vitamin C, it rejuvenates the scalp and keeps the hair healthy. Mayonnaise being rich in fats moisturises and nourishes the hair.

Watermelon Juice For Dry Scalp

Using watermelon juice is one of the easiest methods to treat dry and itchy scalp. Why go to expensive parlours for expensive treatments for dry and itchy scalp when you can do this easily at home?

Ingredients

15-20 watermelon cubes

1 cup water

How to do:

Take the cubes of watermelon and put it in a mixer, without caring much about the seeds.

Add water to it and grind it well so as to make a thin juice.

How to use:

Take the watermelon juice in a cup and use it as the conditioner.

Pour it over your head like a final rinse after washing off the shampoo. Pour it evenly all over like water and make sure that you give special attention to the scalp.

Keep it for 10-12 min on the head.

Rinse it off gently with lukewarm water.

Why this works

Watermelon juice removes the impurities from the scalp and cleanses it thoroughly killing all the germs. It also strengthens the hair follicles and prevents hair loss.