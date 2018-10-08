Olive Oil For Hair Growth: Does It Work?

Many people among us face the problem of hair thinning, breakage and hair fall. And we end up trying out various remedies to control these. The major factors affecting hair fall could be stress, eating poorly, use of low-quality products on hair, hormonal changes, etc. However, this issue needs to be addressed at an earlier stage in order to prevent any further damages to the hair.

The properties of olive oil make it a key ingredient in most of the hair care products available today. The nutrients and unsaturated fatty acids help in strengthening the hair follicles, thus reducing hair fall and boosting hair growth. The antifungal and antibacterial properties help in treating any kind of infections on the skin. It also helps in treating split ends on hair that will reduce the hair breakage thus giving a strong and healthy hair.

Apart from this olive oil has the ability to soften the hair by deeply conditioning the hair and the scalp.

Below are the two best treatments for hair growth using olive oil that you can easily try out at home. Let us see what they are.

Olive Oil Massage

This is the easiest method using olive oil to boost hair growth.

Ingredient

1 tsp olive oil

How to do

1. The first step is to slightly warm the olive oil in a microwave or stove.

2. Start applying this warm oil on your hair and scalp.

3. Massage it gently in a circular motion for few minutes so that the oil evenly spreads on your hair.

4. Take a towel and dip it in slightly warm water.

5. Cover your hair with the damp towel and leave it on for about 2 hours. You can carry on your activities with the towel on.

6. After 2 hours remove the towel and wash it off thoroughly with shampoo followed by a conditioner.

7. You can apply olive oil on your hair once every week for the first few weeks and later you can start using it every 3 to 4 days.

Olive Oil And Avocado

Olive oil along with avocado helps in reducing the hair loss if used regularly and promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

½ avocado

1 tsp olive oil

How to do

1. In a clean bowl, add the ripe avocado and mash it well so that no lumps are formed.

2. Add the olive oil into the mashed avocado and combine the ingredients well to make a smooth paste.

3. Apply this pack on your hair and scalp and leave it on for a few minutes.

4. Either wrap your hair with a damp towel or cover your hair with a damp towel or shower cap.

5. Keep this on up to 1-2 hours.

6. Later use a regular shampoo to cover your hair normally.

7. Let your hair air dry completely.

8. Use this remedy at least thrice a week for better results.