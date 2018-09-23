Does Lemon Help In Hair Growth?

How we all wish our hair grew faster and quicker. Hair growth can turn out to be one of the most slow processes if it doesn't get the required proteins and nutrients. It is one issue that most of us face. In order to grow our hair most of us tend to try out every other solution available. But have you tried lemon on your hair?

Yes, lemon works miraculously on your hair by strengthening it and boosting hair growth. Packed with nutrients like calcium, vitamin C, citric acid, etc., vitamin C in lemon helps in tightening the hair follicles that will prevent hair fall. Also, lemon has antifungal properties that will help in maintaining scalp health and prevent dandruff.

Now let us see how lemon can be used to boost hair growth.