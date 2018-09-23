Does Lemon Help In Hair Growth?

How we all wish our hair grew faster and quicker. Hair growth can turn out to be one of the most slow processes if it doesn't get the required proteins and nutrients. It is one issue that most of us face. In order to grow our hair most of us tend to try out every other solution available. But have you tried lemon on your hair?
Yes, lemon works miraculously on your hair by strengthening it and boosting hair growth. Packed with nutrients like calcium, vitamin C, citric acid, etc., vitamin C in lemon helps in tightening the hair follicles that will prevent hair fall. Also, lemon has antifungal properties that will help in maintaining scalp health and prevent dandruff.
Now let us see how lemon can be used to boost hair growth.
Lemon And Egg Mask
Ingredients
½ lemon
1 egg
5 tbsp henna powder
1 cup warm water
How to do
First mix together henna powder, egg and warm water in a clean bowl. Then squeeze the juice of the lemon into the mixture and combine all the ingredients well. Use a brush to apply this on your hair from the roots to the tips. Leave it on for 1-2 hours and later rinse it in cold water.
Lemon Juice And Coconut Water Mask
Ingredients
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tbsp coconut water
How to do
In a clean bowl combine together lemon juice and fresh coconut water. Rub this mixture on your scalp and hair and gently massage. Let this mixture stay for 20 minutes and you can rinse it off with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.
Lemon, Olive Oil And Castor Oil Mask
Ingredients
4-5 drops of lemon essential oil
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp castor oil
How to do
In a pan mix together olive oil, castor oil and lemon essential oil. Slightly heat the mixture. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Gently massage this in a circular motion for about 15 minutes and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes you can wash it off in a mild shampoo. For faster and better results use this at least 2-3 times in a week.
Lemon Juice And Aloe Vera Mask
Ingredients
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp aloe vera gel
How to do
Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and peel off the skin and the edges. Scoop out the fresh white gel from it and transfer it into a clean bowl. Squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice into the alove vera gel and blend both the ingredients well to make a smooth mixture. Apply this mask thoroughly on your hair covering the roots and tips of the hair. Leave the mask on for about 30 minutes and wash it off later with a mild shampoo.
Lemon And Honey Mask
Ingredients
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp honey
2 tsp olive oil
Few drops of rosemary essential oil
How to do
Combine lemon juice, raw honey, olive oil and rosemary essential oil in a bowl to get a mask-like consistency. Apply this mixture on your hair covering the roots and tips and wait for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes you can wash it off in normal water with your regular shampoo. Use this remedy once in a week regularly to see the difference.
