How To Use Glycerin In Your Daily Beauty Regime?

Glycerin is one of the effective natural remedies for several beauty-related issues. This can be a solution to treat skin, body and hair-related issues too.

It works the best, whether you have an oily, dry or even normal skin. It can be effective on all skin types. Glycerin can either be used on its own or mixed with other ingredients for it to be more effective.

Glycerin is popularly used in creams, ointments, soaps, lotions and body scrubs. This is useful to treat many oily skin problems such as acne, skin infections, wrinkles and fine lines. Glycerin can give you moisturized and cleansed skin without you having to face any side effects.

In this article, let us explore certain beauty benefits of using glycerin. Also, let's take a look into some of the natural home remedies that we can make using glycerin for all the beauty-related problems we mostly face.

Helps To Prevent Tanning

Tanning of skin is a common issue that we all face. This simple remedy will help you in solving just that.

Method:

1. Take 1 tablespoon of gram flour in a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of glycerin to form a thick paste.

2. Apply this mixture on the affected area. After 15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.

For Frizzy Hair

Dry and damaged hair is always a nightmare for every woman. Here's a home remedy for this problem.

Method:

1. Mix equal parts of glycerin and aloe vera.

2. Apply the solution on the scalp and hair with a cotton pad.

3. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

Do this once a week for attaining those silky smooth tresses.

Reduces Puffiness Of The Eyes

If you've had a long day and eye puffiness is bothering you, glycerin can come to your aid like no other!

Method

1. Dip a cotton pad in chilled glycerin and apply it all over the delicate skin of the eyes.

2. This will reduce the puffiness under your eyes and also help in getting rid of the inflammation.

Cures Acne

Since glycerin helps in controlling the excess oil by maintaining the pH balance, it helps to cure acne and acne scars.

Method

1. For daily use, mix together 1 teaspoon of glycerin and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

2. Apply this solution with a cotton pad on the affected area every day to reduce acne and scars.

Helps In Preventing Dry Skin

Dry skin is one of the major skin-related issues faced by a majority of us. Glycerin+rose water mix makes the skin look young and fresh by maintaining the pH balance.

Method

1. In a spray bottle, add 2 tablespoons of rose water and 1 tablespoon of glycerin.

2. Shake it, in order to mix them well.

3. Spray it on your face as a toner before applying the moisturizer.

Use this every day for better results. You can also store this in the refrigerator.

To Get Softer Lips

Glycerin helps in giving an even tone to your lips, thus naturally brightening the colour of your lips. Daily usage of glycerin can make your lips look soft and pink.

Method

1. Cut a few pieces of beetroot and dry them out in the sun. Grind the dried pieces to a powder form.

2. Add a pinch of this powder to 1 tablespoon of glycerin.

3. Apply this thick mixture on the lips and let it dry for 10 minutes.

4. After 10 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this once in a day.

As A Makeup Remover

Instead of investing on makeup removers, one easy and natural way to remove makeup is by using glycerin.

Method

1. Dip a cotton ball in glycerin and gently wipe your face, in order to remove the makeup.

2. Repeat this step until you make sure that all of the makeup is removed from your face.

You can use this every day, before going to bed. It will not only remove the makeup but also help in moisturizing your skin.

Cures Cracked Heels

Glycerin and lemon juice can be combined and used for healing cracked heels.

Method

1. Take an equal amount of glycerin and lemon juice in a bowl and mix them well.

2. Rub this mixture on your feet every day before you go to bed.

3. Rinse it off with lukewarm water the next morning. Use this as needed.