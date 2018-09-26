Best Apple Cider Vinegar Masks For Hair That You Must Try

Common hair care problems often pushes us to experiment with various remedies both natural and ready-made. If you want effective solution its always better and safe to use natural remedies. One such ingredient that can be used to some common hair care issues like hair loss, dull hair, dry scalp, etc., is apple cider vinegar.
You might have heard of various solutions using apple cider vinegar but we have here listed down some of the best apple cider vinegar masks that can be used to treat some common hair care problems.
The anti-microbial properties in apple cider vinegar cures any scalp infections or itchiness on the scalp. It possesses alpha-hydroxy acid that helps in exfoliating the scalp thus making it clean and healthy. It also contains Vitamin B and C and other essential minerals that is good for the hair.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Coconut Oil
This hair mask is one of the best solution for faster hair growth. Coconut helps in nourishing the hair thus making the roots strong and boosting hair growth.
What you need
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp coconut oil
1 tbsp water
Procedure
First dilute the apple cider vinegar in water in a bowl. Add coconut oil and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on your hair covering the roots and tips. Wait for about 10 minutes so that the solution soaks completely in your hair. Later rinse it off in normal water.
Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey And Olive Oil
A combination of apple cider vinegar, honey and olive oil acts as a great conditioner to the hair. Honey with its anti-bacterial properties helps in fighting scalp infections. Whereas olive oil with its antioxidants acts as a natural moisturiser that hydrates the scalp.
What you need
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
3 tbsp honey
1 tbsp olive oil
Few drops of any essential oil
Procedure
Dilute the apple cider vinegar in 2 tbsp of water and add honey, olive oil and few drops of essential oil into it and blend all the ingredients well to make a smooth paste. Now start applying this mask on your hair and scalp. Wait for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off in normal water 2-3 times and then use a regular shampoo and conditioner.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda
If you are looking for an alternative to your shampoo, then you should try this mask. Baking soda helps in cleansing the scalp by removing build ups and controlling excess oil on the scalp.
What you need
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
3 tbsp baking soda
1 cup water
Procedure
Dilute baking soda in 1-2 cups of water. Now use this solution to rinse your hair. Massage the solution gently so that it helps in reaching all parts of your hair. Wait for 2 minutes and then rinse it off thoroughly 3-4 times.
Now dilute apple cider vinegar in water and then rinse your hair with this solution finally. After 2 minutes you can wash it off in normal water.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Tomato
This mask can be used if you have a dull and dry hair. A combination of apple cider vinegar and tomato helps in giving instant shine to the hair.
What you need
½ tsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp tomato puree
Procedure
Blend a medium sized tomato to make a thick puree. Add the apple cider vinegar into the tomato puree and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your hair and cover it with a shower cap. Wait for 30 minutes until you wash it off in normal water with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.
