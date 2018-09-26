Best Apple Cider Vinegar Masks For Hair That You Must Try

Common hair care problems often pushes us to experiment with various remedies both natural and ready-made. If you want effective solution its always better and safe to use natural remedies. One such ingredient that can be used to some common hair care issues like hair loss, dull hair, dry scalp, etc., is apple cider vinegar.

You might have heard of various solutions using apple cider vinegar but we have here listed down some of the best apple cider vinegar masks that can be used to treat some common hair care problems.

The anti-microbial properties in apple cider vinegar cures any scalp infections or itchiness on the scalp. It possesses alpha-hydroxy acid that helps in exfoliating the scalp thus making it clean and healthy. It also contains Vitamin B and C and other essential minerals that is good for the hair.