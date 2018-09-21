Best Banana Masks To Treat Split Ends

When your hair is constantly exposed to factors like chemicals, heat, harmful rays of the sun, etc., it becomes unmanageable and frizzy that ultimately lead to split ends. While it is impossible to reverse split ends, you can resort to remedies to prevent them.

Split ends happen when the natural oil does not reach to all the sections of your hair, especially the tips. To prevent this you need to constantly moisturize your hair and scalp. And this can be done through natural remedies.

Today, we'll see how to treat split ends using banana. Bananas contain the required carbohydrates, natural oils and minerals to treat dull and damaged hair. It maintains the elasticity of the hair and prevents the breakage of the hair. Now let us see how to make banana masks for split ends.

Banana-Egg Mask

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 egg

1 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp honey

How to prepare

1. Take an egg and whisk it well to get a smooth and foamy texture.

2. Mash the ripe banana to get a fine paste and add it into the egg mixture.

3. Finally, add coconut oil and raw honey into the mixture and combine all the ingredients well.

4. Now divide your hair into different sections and start applying the mask.

5. Make sure that you cover the entire hair from the roots to the tip of the hair focusing on the split ends.

6. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave the mask on for about an hour.

7. Later wash it off in normal water with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

8. You can repeat this remedy at least once a week for faster and better results.

Banana-Yoghurt Mask

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1-2 tbsp yogurt

A few drops of rose water

A few drops of lemon juice

How to prepare

1. First, blend the banana into a smooth paste.

2. Add fresh unflavoured yogurt into it and mix the ingredients well.

3. Cut a lemon and squeeze a few drops of lemon juice into it.

4. Also, add a few drops of rose water and mix all the ingredients well.

5. Apply this either on your split ends or the entire hair.

6. Let it stay for about 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

7. For better results repeat this once a week.

Make sure that you properly mash the banana so that there are no lumps formed. Also, make sure that you thoroughly wash your hair as it might get too sticky if not washed properly.

Benefits Of Banana

1. Banana helps in making the hair smooth and soft. It can make your hair strong and lustrous.

2. It can also prevent hair loss and boost the hair growth.

3. Apart from treating split ends they also help in treating other hair damages like dull and frizzy hair.

4. Using banana masks on a regular basis can make your hair healthy, thick, smooth and strong.