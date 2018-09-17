Your mother has probably been pestering you all your life to oil your hair. Well, guess what? She was absolutely right! It is very essential to oil your hair - especially in today's hectic lifestyle where our hair is constantly exposed to dirt, pollution, and even worse - chemicals.

What's more? Hair oils are the best as they offer you numerous benefits. They moisturise and hydrate your scalp and promote hair growth. They also help to improve the quality of your hair. While there are several hair oils available in the market, the one that suits the best for all hair types is lavender essential oil.

Why Is Lavender Essential Oil A Premium Choice For Hair Care?

Lavender essential oil, as the name suggests, is extracted from lavender flowers through the process of steam distillation. This oil is used extensively in aromatherapy, gels, lotions, and even baby care products.

You might wonder what is so special about lavender essential oil and why is it important in hair care routine?

Well, for one lavender essential oil is one of the most versatile hair oils. It is known for its relaxing effects on your scalp. And that's not all! It has other benefits too. Some of the most essential ones are listed below.

Benefits Of Lavender Essential Oil

Like mentioned earlier, lavender essential oil has a number of benefits attached to it which makes it a premium choice of many.

1. It works the best for those struggling with lice problems as it exterminates lice and its eggs from your hair.

2. It prevents hair loss.

3. It promotes hair growth.

4. It adds shine and lustre to your hair.

5. It increases blood circulation to your scalp.

6. It has anti-fungal properties.

7. It treats dandruff effectively.

8. It prevents premature greying of hair.

3 Ways To Use Lavender Essential Oil For Healthy & Shiny Hair

Lavender essential oil for hair loss

Ingredients

1 tablespoon lavender essential oil

2 tablespoons coconut oil

How to do

Mix lavender essential oil and coconut oil in a small bowl.

Let it rest for a few minutes before you apply it on your scalp and hair.

Massage properly for at least 15 minutes and leave it overnight.

You can use a shower cap for your hair so that the oil does not stain your bed sheet or pillow.

Wash your hair in the morning using a mild shampoo followed by a conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

Lavender essential oil for hair regrowth

Ingredients

½ tablespoon lavender essential oil

½ tablespoon rosemary oil

2 drops thyme oil

½ tablespoon jojoba oil

2 drops cedarwood oil

½ tablespoon grapeseed oil

How to do

Take a bowl and add lavender essential oil to it.

Now add all the above-listed oils one by one in the given measurement.

Blend all the oils properly using a spatula.

Massage the mixture on your scalp and hair for at least 10 minutes.

Wrap your head with a warm steamed towel for half an hour.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner

Repeat this for at least 14-16 weeks, once every week, for the desired results.

Lavender essential oil for shiny hair

Ingredients

2 tablespoons virgin coconut oil

1 tablespoon lavender essential oil

How to do

Take a bowl and add both the oils to it in the given quantity.

Mix them well and let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Start applying the mixture on your scalp and massage your scalp and hair thoroughly.

Put on a shower cap and let the mixture work on your scalp and hair overnight.

In the morning, wash it off with lukewarm water using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

You can apply a hair serum once your hair is semi-dry.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

It's time you incorporate lavender essential oil in your hair care regime and say good bye to dull and damaged hair forever!