Egg Remedies To Prevent Hair Loss And Boost Hair Growth

Who wouldn't love to have long, healthy and lustrous hair? To have healthy and voluminous hair, it's important to treat issues like hair fall and dandruff as soon as they surface.
Hair fall can occur due to factors like change in climate, water, overuse of chemicals, heating products, exposure to sun and sometimes even hormonal imbalance.
To treat this, we experiment with different products available in the market. And this further increases the damage to the hair.
In this article, we'll give you effective remedies using eggs that will help in preventing hair fall and boosting hair growth. These remedies can be easily done at home and will give you the desired results.
Let us see how to prepare this remedies and how to use them for thick and lustrous tresses.
Aloe Vera And Egg
Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and moisturising properties that improve the scalp health.
Ingredients
- 2 egg whites
- 2 tbsp aloe vera gel
How to do
Add egg whites and fresh aloe vera gel in a bowl and whisk them well to get a smooth mixture. With the help of a hairbrush apply it on sections of your hair from the roots to the tips. Leave it on for about 30 minutes to an hour and then rinse it off using cold or normal water. Avoid washing your hair in warm water as the eggs might cook. Finally, apply conditioner to your hair.
Henna And Egg
Henna helps in conditioning your hair leaving your mane healthy and shiny. The anti-microbial properties of henna will prevent dandruff and other scalp infections.
Ingredients
- 1 cup henna powder
- 2 tbsp fenugreek seeds
- 1 egg yolk
How to do
First, soak the fenugreek seeds in water. Leave it overnight. The next day morning, blend the soaked fenugreek seeds to make a paste. Make a paste by adding some water to henna powder. Add the fenugreek paste and egg yolk into this and blend all the ingredients well. Apply this on your hair and leave it on for 2 hours. Cover your hair with a shower cap. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo in cold water.
Banana And Egg
This is the best remedy if you have a dry hair. Being a great source of potassium, banana helps in strengthening the scalp and boosting the hair growth.
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 banana
- 1 tsp olive oil
How to do
Mash the ripe banana to make a smooth paste. Whisk a whole egg and add it into the mashed banana. Finally, add olive oil and combine all the ingredients well. Apply this on your hair and leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with normal water. Finally, apply conditioner on your hair.
Onion And Egg
Onion contains sulfur that helps in stimulating hair growth. Onion also helps in improving the blood circulation that helps in preventing hair loss and boosting hair growth.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp onion juice
- 2 whole eggs
How to do
Mix together onion juice and egg yolks. Whisk them well until you get a soft mixture. Apply this with the help of a hairbrush and then leave it on for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes wash it off with a mild shampoo and apply conditioner. You can use this remedy once in a week.
Amla Powder And Egg
Rich in antioxidants, amla helps in repairing the damage and strengthening the hair follicles.
Ingredients
- ½ cup amla powder
- 2 eggs
