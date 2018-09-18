Egg Remedies To Prevent Hair Loss And Boost Hair Growth

Who wouldn't love to have long, healthy and lustrous hair? To have healthy and voluminous hair, it's important to treat issues like hair fall and dandruff as soon as they surface.

Hair fall can occur due to factors like change in climate, water, overuse of chemicals, heating products, exposure to sun and sometimes even hormonal imbalance.

To treat this, we experiment with different products available in the market. And this further increases the damage to the hair.

In this article, we'll give you effective remedies using eggs that will help in preventing hair fall and boosting hair growth. These remedies can be easily done at home and will give you the desired results.

Let us see how to prepare this remedies and how to use them for thick and lustrous tresses.