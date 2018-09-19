Using hair oils for hair care is very essential. They help to nourish our hair and keep it healthy and strong. You must have used coconut oil, amla oil or castor oil often, but have you ever used bhringaraj oil for hair care?

Bhringaraj oil is an ayurvedic oil that is usually used for hair growth. Known as the 'king of herbs,' bhringaraj is said to be the one stop solution for hair fall. It is known to stimulate hair growth and make it strong.

Is Bhringaraj Oil Good For Hair Growth?

Without a doubt! If you are constantly facing hair fall or thinning of hair problems, you must probably start using bhringaraj oil very often. It will help your hair in the best possible way, thus ensuring that your hair starts growing back thicker, longer, and stronger.

Apart from strengthing your hair, bhringaraj oil has a number of benefits attached to it - some of which are listed below:

Benefits Of Bhringaraj Oil

Bhringaraj oil helps to boost blood circulation in your scalp when it is massaged with the oil.

It helps to nourish your hair follicles, thus helping to keep your hair healthy and there is consistent growth.

Bhringaraj oil also prevents premature greying of your hair.

Another essential benefit of bhringaraj oil is that it keeps your hair away from conditions like dandruff, irritation, and even lice.

It brings back shine and lustre to your hair.

Also Read: How To Treat Hair Loss With Tea Tree Oil

How To Use Bhringaraj Oil For Hair Growth?

There are several oil concoctions that can be made using bhringaraj oil, some of the very essential ones have been listed below:

1. Bhringaraj oil, sesame oil & amla oil for hair growth

Ingredients

2 tablespoon bhringaraj oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon amla oil

Preparation time taken

2 minutes

How to do

In a pan, mix all the mentioned oils and start heating them until the mixture is slightly warm. Put off the heat after 30 seconds.

Apply the oil on your scalp and massage. Also, apply the oil to your hair as well.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

How often to use this

You can use this oil concoction thrice a week for better results.

Why this works

Bhringaraj oil boosts blood circulation and nourishes your scalp while sesame oil protects it from sun damage. It also slows down the process of premature greying of hair. Amla oil, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a rich source of vitamin C which is an essential nutrient for hair care. It helps in faster hair growth. When combined with bhringaraj oil, sesame and amla oils help to give you thick, dark, and healthy hair.

2. Bhringaraj oil, coconut oil & castor oil for nourishment

Ingredients

2 tablespoon bhringaraj oil

2 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon castor oil

Preparation time taken

2 minutes

How to do

In a bowl, pour all the oils one by one in the given measurement.

Blend them until they gel into one mixture.

Take a pan and heat the mixture for about 30 seconds until it becomes slightly warm.

Take it off the heat and massage it on your scalp. Also, ensure that you apply the oil to your hair properly.

Massage for about 15 minutes and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo and leave your hair open for it to air dry.

How often to use this

2-3 times a week for desired results.

Why this works

Coconut oil, like you know, has great penetration properties. It helps itself as well as bhringaraj oil and castor oil to seep into your scalp and thus nourish it properly. It also boosts blood circulation in your scalp. Castor oil is a rich source of ricinoleic acid which is directly linked to hair growth. It is also rich in proteins and essential nutrients which help to improve the texture of your hair.

3. Bhringaraj oil, hibiscus oil & shikakai for removing impurities

Ingredients

10 crushed hibiscus flowers

2 tablespoon bhringaraj oil

1 tablespoon shikakai powder

Preparation time taken

15 minutes

How to do

In a pan, heat some bhringaraj oil and add crushed hibiscus flowers to it and turn off the heat once the oil starts to change its colour.

Now add shikakai powder.

Let the oil cool down.

Strain the oil and collect it in a small bowl.

Massage the oil on your scalp and hair for at least 15 minutes.

Leave it on for at least half an hour before you wash it off with a shampoo and conditioner.

How often to use this

Two times a week for better results.

Why this works

Shikakai, as you know, has excellent scalp-cleansing properties. It helps to soothe your scalp from any kind of irritation and also removes any kind of dirt and impurities from your scalp. It also helps to prevent dandruff. Hibiscus flowers, on the other hand, have great conditioning properties. They help to keep your hair soft and hydrated.

If you have never used bhringaraj oil in your hair care routine, it is time you give it a try!

Read More: Best Hair Oils For Different Hair Types