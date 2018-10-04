Can Apple Cider Vinegar Treat Hair Loss?

Hairfall is a pressing issue for most of us and many factors could be responsible for this. Excess hair fall can lead to baldness that not only affects our looks but also lowers our self-confidence. There are a wide range of hair care products in the market to control hair fall. But these products cannot be afforded by all of us. Also, the results are not guaranteed.
To be on the safer side, it is always better to use natural remedies to treat such serious issues. In this article, we'll be talking about treating or controlling hair fall using apple cider vinegar. We've all heard about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. But do you know that apple cider vinegar can be effectively used in controlling hair fall?
With a pH of 4, apple cider vinegar helps in restoring the pH balance of the scalp which will ultimately act as a protecting layer. It also deep cleanses the clogged pores of the scalp which will control hair fall to a great extent.
Now let us see how to use apple cider vinegar o control hair fall.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Coconut Oil
The antioxidants and essential nutrients present in coconut oil help in deep conditioning the scalp and boosting the hair growth. Also, the lauric acid in coconut oil prevents the breakage of hair.
Take 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and 2 tbsp olive oil. Mix it together. Apply this on your hair and scalp. Massage it gently for a few minutes. Leave the mixture on for 5 minutes and later rinse it off using a mild shampoo. For better results repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Baking Soda
Hair fall can also occur due to clogged pores which are caused due to the residues of some products or even pollution. Baking powder is a cleaning agent that will help in deep cleansing the clogged pores.
All you need to do is dilute 1 tbsp of baking soda and apple cider vinegar in about 3 tbsp of water. Mix it thoroughly and apply it on dampened hair and scalp. Let the mixture stay for about 10-15 minutes and later rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat the same process at least 2-3 times a week.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Honey
Honey is considered to be a natural moisturiser that helps in soothing the hair and making it soft and shiny. It also helps in controlling hair fall as it possesses antibacterial and antiseptic properties that will help in preventing any microbial activity at the roots of the hair.
You'll need ¼ cup each of apple cider vinegar and water and 1 tbsp of honey. Add all the ingredients in a container and shake it well to blend them. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp and leave it for 30-40 minutes. After 40 minutes you can use a mild shampoo to wash your hair. This remedy can be used 3-4 times in a week.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Aloe Vera
There can be excess hair loss due to dandruff and dry scalp. Aloe vera helps in restoring and maintaining the pH balance of the scalp that eventually treats dandruff. When used with apple cider vinegar it helps in controlling hair fall effectively.
Scoop out aloe vera gel form a fresh aloe vera leaf. Add 2 tbsp of this aloe vera gel and mix it with 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar in a bowl. Mix the ingredients well and start applying it on your scalp and hair. Let the mixture stay for 30 minutes and later you can wash it off using your regular shampoo.
Apple Cider Vinegar And Amla (Indian Gooseberry)
Amla is a rich source of vitamin C. This vitamin has antioxidant properties and is known to rejuvenate the scalp and hair.
All you need to do is take about 4-5 amla. Take out the seeds and crush the flesh to make a paste. The next step is to extract the juice from it. Mix it with 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar and apply it on your hair and scalp. Leave the mixture on for 30 minutes and wash it off with normal water thoroughly.