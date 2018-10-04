Can Apple Cider Vinegar Treat Hair Loss?

Hairfall is a pressing issue for most of us and many factors could be responsible for this. Excess hair fall can lead to baldness that not only affects our looks but also lowers our self-confidence. There are a wide range of hair care products in the market to control hair fall. But these products cannot be afforded by all of us. Also, the results are not guaranteed.

To be on the safer side, it is always better to use natural remedies to treat such serious issues. In this article, we'll be talking about treating or controlling hair fall using apple cider vinegar. We've all heard about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. But do you know that apple cider vinegar can be effectively used in controlling hair fall?

With a pH of 4, apple cider vinegar helps in restoring the pH balance of the scalp which will ultimately act as a protecting layer. It also deep cleanses the clogged pores of the scalp which will control hair fall to a great extent.

Now let us see how to use apple cider vinegar o control hair fall.