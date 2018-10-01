How To Treat Scalp Fungus Naturally?

Fungal infections not only occur on the body but also on the scalp. Fungus generally spreads on the scalp that is oily and accumulated with pollutants and dirt. Failing to maintain a healthy scalp will lead to fungal infections that can further lead to other hair-related issues like hair fall, dandruff, itchy scalp, etc.

Though there are many products available in the market to treat such scalp issues, they might not give the desired results. In fact, it makes your hair dry and frizzy. Therefore, it is better to use home-made remedies regularly.

Let us see what those natural remedies are and how to use them to treat hair fungus effectively.