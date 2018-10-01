ENGLISH

How To Treat Scalp Fungus Naturally?

Fungal infections not only occur on the body but also on the scalp. Fungus generally spreads on the scalp that is oily and accumulated with pollutants and dirt. Failing to maintain a healthy scalp will lead to fungal infections that can further lead to other hair-related issues like hair fall, dandruff, itchy scalp, etc.

Though there are many products available in the market to treat such scalp issues, they might not give the desired results. In fact, it makes your hair dry and frizzy. Therefore, it is better to use home-made remedies regularly.

Let us see what those natural remedies are and how to use them to treat hair fungus effectively.

Apple Cider Vinegar

The anti-fungal properties of apple cider vinegar help in treating any fungus and infections on the scalp. Moreover, the anti-oxidants in apple cider vinegar help in rejuvenating and nourishing the scalp.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 4 cups water

Method

Mix together apple cider vinegar and water. Use this solution to rinse your hair. Use this remedy at least twice or thrice a week for better results.

Castor Oil

Castor oil possesses anti-fungal properties that will help in treating fungus on the scalp. It also acts as a good conditioner.

Ingredients

  • Castor oil
  • Cotton pad/bowl

Method

Take a cotton pad and dip it in the castor oil and apply it on the affected areas. Let it stay for an hour and wash it off with cold water. Use this at least thrice a week.

Garlic

The anti-fungal properties of garlic help in getting rid of fungal infections on the scalp. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help in treating any kind of inflammation on the scalp.

Ingredients

  • 5-6 garlic cloves
  • 5 tbsp organic honey

Method

Take the garlic cloves and crush it to make a paste. Add raw honey into it and mix the ingredients well. Apply this on your scalp and gently massage for about 2 minutes. Leave the mixture on for 10 minutes and later wash it off using your regular shampoo with cold water.

Lemon

Lemon contains vitamin C that helps in getting rid of fungal infections. Using lemon regularly also helps in treating other scalp issues and gives you shiny hair.

Ingredients

  • 3-4 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 cup lukewarm water

Method

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo. Mix together lemon juice and warm water. Use this solution and use it as a final rinse to already washed hair. Wash your hair finally with cold water.

Papaya

Papaya not only helps in treating scalp fungus but also helps in hydrating and moisturising the scalp.

Ingredient

  • Ripe papaya

Method

Peel off the papaya skin and cut it into small pieces. Next, mash the papaya and make a paste. Apply this on your hair. Let it stay for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes use cold water to wash it off. Apply this every week at least once.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is the best remedy to treat scalp infections and inflammation effectively.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp baking soda
  • A few drops of rosemary oil
  • 1 cup lukewarm water

Method

Add baking soda and rosemary oil into the warm water and mix the ingredients well. Apply this on your scalp and leave it on for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off.

