Try These Home-made Hair Oils To Stop Hair Fall

Hair fall and hair thinning can turn out to be a nightmare to both men and women. And today we'll give you a permanent solution to your worries by introducing you to some home-made hair oils that you can try. These herbal hair oils can control hair loss to a great extent and promote hair growth.
Hair loss can occur due to several reasons like excessive chemical use, environmental pollution, stress and even hormonal imbalance. Therefore, when you see the early signs of hair fall, do not take it lightly as it can lead to serious issues like baldness in the future.
Apart from hair fall, these oils will also help you in getting rid of other issues like dandruff, grey hair and other scalp infections.
Hibiscus Herbal Oil
Hibiscus flower has numerous benefits if used regularly on the hair. It is a rich source of Vitamin A and C and amino acids that help in controlling hair fall and also help in giving a dark colour to your hair. Hibiscus is a natural herbal remedy that will also help in dealing with grey hair.
Ingredients
- 2 hibiscus flowers
- ½ cup hibiscus leaves
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- ¼ cup badam oil
How to prepare?
First, thoroughly wash the hibiscus leaves and flower petals. Dry them in the sun or an oven. Now in a pan, add coconut oil and badam oil. Slightly heat both the oils and add the dried hibiscus leaves and petals and continue heating for about 5 minutes in low flame. Let the oil cool down to room temperature and strain the mixture.
Aloe Vera Oil
Aloe vera helps in moisturising the hair and scalp. The Vitamin A and E in aloe vera help in strengthening the hair follicles and boosting hair growth.
Ingredients
- 1 aloe vera leaf
- ½ cup coconut oil
- A few drops of any essential oil(optional)
How to prepare?
Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and remove its thorns and peel off the skin. Scoop out the white gel and transfer it to a bowl. Add coconut oil into the aloe vera gel and heat this mixture in a saucepan. Heat it for about 5-7 minutes in a low flame. Add few drops of any essential oil of your choice. Later store this mixture in a spray bottle so that you can use it in the future. This oil will stay up to 2 weeks if stored in a cool place.
Onion Oil
The sulfur content in onion helps in controlling hair loss and promotes hair growth. It also has antibacterial properties that help in treating dandruff and other scalp infections.
Ingredients
- 1 small sized onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- 6 tbsp coconut oil
- A few drops of essential oil (optional)
How to prepare?
Chop a medium sized onion into small pieces and crush the garlic cloves. In a pan heat the coconut oil and add finely chopped onion and garlic into it. Continue heating the mixture in low flame until the oil starts bubbling. Let the oil cool down and add a few drops of essential oil and store it in a spray bottle. You can also store this in a refrigerator.
Ginger Oil
Ginger possesses antibacterial and antiseptic properties that will help in treating any scalp infection. It also helps in cleansing the scalp and hair.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp grated ginger
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2-3 drops of rosemary essential oil
How to prepare?
Slightly heat the olive oil in a pan in low flame. Add the grated ginger into it. Continue heating for 4-5 minutes and then store this in a cool place after straining the mixture.
Related Articles
- Is Castor Oil Effective In Treating Scalp Problems?
-
- Ever Tried These Coconut Shampoos For Strong Hair?
- Best Apple Cider Vinegar Masks For Hair That You Must Try
- 10 Things No One Will Tell You About Hair Conditioner
- Can Aloe Vera Help In Treating Dry Scalp?
- 5 Must-know Beauty Secrets Of Bollywood Actresses