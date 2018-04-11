How To Grow Hair In 1 Month?

Who wouldn't love to have that thick, bouncy and long hair? After all, smooth, silky and healthier hair adds on to one's own personality along with enhancing the beauty.

But due to several reasons like chemical hair treatment, environmental factors like pollution, over exposure to the sun, etc., it could lead to hair loss and frizzy hair. This issue is something in common faced by most of the women. But we do not realize that this can be cured if you take care of it properly.

There are a lot of ways in attaining voluminous hair chemically. Your stylist might take you through some chemical treatments, which might give you a permanent solution; but in the long run, it is harmful for the hair.

In order to avoid that, it is much better to try some natural ways to increase the volume of the hair within a month. You can easily do this at your home, rather than going to the salon, which is expensive as well as time consuming.

Coconut Oil

We have heard about an umpteen number of beauty tips using coconut oil. Apply some coconut oil and massage it from the roots to the tip of the hair. Cover it with a towel and leave it on your hair for 30 minutes and rinse off using a shampoo. You can try this remedy twice or thrice a week.

Avocado Protein Mask

Ingredients:

1 Avocado

1 Egg

2 spoons of olive oil

How To Use:

Whisk 1 egg in a bowl and add 1 mashed avocado into it. Add 2 spoons of olive oil and mix them well. Apply this mask on your hair, covering the tips of your hair. Leave it for up to 25-30 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

Honey And Oil Mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of moisturizer

1 spoon of honey

2 spoons of olive oil

How To Use:

In a bowl, add the above ingredients and mix them well. Apply it on your hair and cover it with a shower cap. Wash it off after 20 minutes in normal water. You can also use a mixture of honey and olive oil and apply it on your hair after shampooing. After 5 minutes, rinse off again using shampoo. This mixture acts as a conditioner for the hair and strengthens the hair, thus it helps in increasing hair growth.

Alcohol

Avoid using hair care products that contain alcohol in them. Opt for shampoos that contain moisturizer and those that help in keeping your hair hydrated and soft. This helps in increasing hair growth. Also, make it a point to eat healthy food and drink a lot of water.

Avoid Chemical Treatments

Drying your hair vigorously using a towel, doing chemical treatments on your hair, using heating agents, etc., can cause damage to your roots and hair, thus preventing it from growing further. Also, avoid using hot water to shower your hair. This may make your hair turn dry and hence lead to hair loss.

Bananas

Banana contains vitamins A, C and E and other minerals. It helps in moisturizing and strengthening your hair, which helps in decreasing your hair fall.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons of yogurt

2 spoons of rose water

How To Use:

Mash the ripe banana, in order to form a thick paste. Add yogurt and rose water and mix them well. Apply this thick mask on your hair and leave it on for 1 hour and then wash it off in normal water. Make sure that you cover your hair after applying the mask with a shower cap. Use this mask once in a week for better results.

Go In For That Regular Trimming

Hair loss is a common hair damage. Trimming your hair every 4-6 months once can help the hair from getting split ends. There are also haircuts that show less of split ends if you have a lot of them bothering you. Even though there are shampoos available to reduce hair fall, hair trimming is an all-time solution.

Drink More And More Of Water

There is no better superhero than water to protect your hair this summer. No one needs to remind you of the effects of dehydration in your skin. Drink at least 4 litres of water every day. When you consume ample amount of water your body absorbs it and your scalp retains the moisture and strength, which protects your hair follicles.

Do Not Wash Your Hair Every Day

Yes, it's a myth that washing your hair every day would make your hair cleaner and healthier. But it's a misinterpretation. Washing your hair does make your hair cleaner but not every day. In fact, if you wash your tresses every day, it will make your scalp turn even more oily. So, it's better to wash it thrice a week maximum for healthy tresses.