How To Get Back Your Natural Black Hair?

Black hair always looks classy and elegant among any other hair colour. With a small change in hairstyle, the look of the face changes. It brings about a great alteration in the overall personality, in the way we look at ourselves and in the way others see us.

For most of us, black hair is a necessity. For that we adopt different ways. But a matter of concern is how safe are these means?

Experimenting with hair is a brave step and a small mistake can become a major one, since it is difficult to mend it.

Therefore, it is necessary to be very sure of the methods being used to treat hair. Tips to get jet black hair are many; but it is best to run a little test on a small region.

Let us see some tips that will help you to get back your black hair naturally at home. Here we go!

Black Hair Pack

You can also maintain your black hair with a simple home remedy. This pack will not only help you in getting black hair but it will also help you to get soft and lustrous tresses.

Ingredients:

½ cup of henna powder

½ cup of amla powder

1 egg

Lemon

Method:

Mix together amla powder and henna powder and leave it overnight. Next morning, add the rest of the ingredients mentioned above. Divide your hair into sections and apply it on your hair. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo. Use this pack once or twice in a month.

Coconut Oil And Lemon

This is one of the age-old remedies used to get black hair.

Ingredients:

½ cup coconut oil

Lemon juice

Method:

Heat up the coconut oil in low flame. Add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Allow the solution to cool down. Apply this on your hair and scalp and gently massage. Leave it on for 25-30 minutes and wash it off in normal water.

Onion Juice

Onion contains antioxidants that concentrate on treating old cells and in restoring them, so that you get back your black hair naturally.

Ingredient:

A medium-sized onion

Method:

Cut onion into small pieces and put it in a blender to make a fine paste. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 45 minutes and later rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy at least once in a week for better and faster results.

Use Conditioners

Black hair needs to be moisturized all the time and what more than conditioning is required for that? Conditioning helps in moisturizing your hair after shampooing. This will give you black, silky and smooth hair easily.

Use Specific Products

Black hair is more gentle and drier than other hair types. So, you have to use products that are specific for black hair types. You can get such shampoos, conditioners, serums, etc., in the market.

Hot Oil Massage

Hot oil massage is one best remedy to get jet black hair. You can use coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil, etc., for this. These oils help in darkening the hair and also in making the hair appear thicker and luscious.

Warm some oil and apply it on your scalp and hair. Gently massage in a circular motion. Leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, you can wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can do this once in a week for getting black hair naturally.

Avoid Heat

Regular use of heating products will lead to fading off of the natural hair colour. This can even occur when you use straightening, or curling products every day on your hair. So, one thing to remember is to avoid using heating products regularly.

Drink Lots Of Water

Drinking lots of water will keep you hydrated. This remedy will help you to keep your scalp moisturized and hydrated. When your scalp is hydrated, it will help you in reducing the split ends. So, make it a point to drink lots of water for attaining that jet black hair.

Do Not Use A Brush

Do not brush your hair aggressively. Brushes tend to damage your hair. Instead, use wide combs to comb your hair always. Apart from that, you can also comb your hair with your fingertips gently, without pulling out on the tangles.