How To Grow Hair On The Bald Patches On Head?

Bald patches on the head can be embarrassing for all of us out there, irrespective of the gender. This not only makes us conscious but also is something that refrains us from a public get-together. It is something that makes us lose out on our confidence and affects our social life.

A shift in our lifestyle, hectic work life, tension, exposure to the sun, hormonal imbalance, usage of chemicals, etc., are some of the reasons that can lead to baldness.

Baldness can appear anywhere; it can be on your forehead, behind the crown area, etc. But regrowing hair in the bald areas is not impossible.

Proper care and natural remedies can help in regaining your hair. In this article, we'll discuss some of the natural and homemade remedies for regaining hair on the bald patches.

Honey

The beauty benefits of honey are well known. The antioxidants and other properties in honey not only work effectively on the skin but also can help in hair growth.

How to do:

First, wash your hair in order to remove any existing dirt. When it is dry, apply some honey on the affected area, from the root to the tip. Massage it for a few minutes and then leave it on for 30 minutes. Finally, rinse your hair off in normal water thoroughly. You can repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

Onion

Onion contains sulphur that helps in increasing hair growth. It helps to increase the blood circulation that leads to a tremendous and good hair growth.

How to do:

Take 2-3 onions and blend it to form a thick paste. Apply this paste on the bald area and gently massage for 10 minutes. Let it stay for an hour. Later, wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Egg Mask

Hair needs protein to grow faster. This protein mask with egg will help you with the same.

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

How to do:

Separate an egg yolk from an egg. Whisk it well. Add 1 tsp of fresh lemon juice and 1 tsp olive oil. Mix all the ingredients together. Apply this mask on your scalp and bald area. Cover it with a shower cap and leave it on for an hour. Rinse it off using a mild shampoo. For faster results, use this remedy twice a week.

Olive Oil

The antioxidants and Vitamin E contained in olive oil help in regrowing of the hair in the bald area.

How to do:

All you require for this olive oil remedy is 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp honey and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Mix all the 3 ingredients together and warm them up. Apply this on your hair and scalp, especially focusing on the area where you have bald patches. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Later, wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Curry Leaves

Curry leaves is an age-old remedy for hair growth and in reducing hair loss. It contains amino acids that help in the same.

How to do:

Dry some curry leaves in the sun. Powder these dry curry leaves. Add some amount of coconut oil or castor oil into it to make it into a paste. Apply this paste directly on to your hair and on the bald patches. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water. Repeat this remedy at least twice in a week.

Black Pepper

Black pepper works effectively in hair growth, as it increases the blood circulation.

How to do:

All you require is some pepper powder and lemon juice. Mix together pepper powder and lemon juice to make a paste. Apply this on the bald area and let it stay for about 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in cold water.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk not only helps in reducing hair fall; but also nourishes the hair, thus keeping it smooth and luscious.

How to do:

Mix together ¼th cup of coconut milk with 1 tbsp honey and 2 tsp fresh unflavoured yogurt. Mix these ingredients well. Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, rinse it off in plain water. You can repeat this remedy once every week to see the results.

Baking Soda

Sometimes, dandruff and itchy scalp can also lead to hair loss. Baking soda helps in reducing this, thus helping you in regrowing your hair.

How to do:

Scrub your scalp with some baking soda, henna powder and a shampoo that you use regularly. Leave the scrub on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, you can again shampoo your hair with normal water. Repeat this remedy once in a week for attaining faster and better results.

Beetroot Leaves

Beetroot contains all the required nutrients and vitamins that help in strengthening the hair growth.

How to do:

Take a handful of beetroot leaves. Boil them in 1 cup of water. Once it turns tender, blend the leaves to form a thick paste. Add 2 tbsp of henna powder into the beetroot leaves paste. Apply this on your scalp and hair. Let it stay for half an hour. Finally, wash it off in plain water.