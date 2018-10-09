5 Amazing Hacks To Get Smooth Hair Without Using Conditioner

Hair care is very important - just like skin care. After all, who doesn't want soft, smooth, healthy, and long hair? When it comes to hair care, most of us think that using a good hair oil, shampoo and a conditioner gives you healthy and long hair. Well, it does. But, did you know that you can get healthy and shiny hair even without using a conditioner?

If you want to skip using a conditioner, there is something you must know. Just focus on other simple things that will help you take good care of your hair like using a hair mask, deep conditioning your hair, opting for a hot oil massage, and choosing a shampoo suitable for your hair.

Listed below are five amazing hacks to get smooth and shiny hair without using a hair conditioner.

5 Amazing Hacks To Get Smooth Hair Without Using A Conditioner

1. Use the right cleanser

If there is one thing you must ensure while taking care of your hair, then it is definitely choosing the right shampoo. It is very important to have a good hair cleanser as it helps to give you smooth and soft tresses. You can choose a suitable shampoo for you hair - totally depending on your hair type.

2. Go for a nourishing hair pack

Another thing one can do for their hair is treat it to a nourishing hair pack that it full of essential nutrients and vitamins. Listed below is quick homemade hair pack recipe that promises to give you strong, healthy, and long hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, mash a banana and add honey to it. Mix both the ingredients well

Next, add olive oil to it and again mix it all well

Lastly, add a few drops of lemon juice to the mixture and blend all the ingredients until they form a creamy paste.

Apply the mixture to your hair. Ensure that you cover your entire hair from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and rest for about half an hour.

Once the time is up, wash off your hair with cold water and use a mild shampoo afterwards.

Leave your hair to air-dry.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

3. Groom your hair well

Grooming is an essential part of hair care routine and it should never be skipped. As you know, little things can make a big difference. Similarly, it is the grooming habits that make your hair stronger and healthier. What we mean here by grooming is that, even if you skip using a conditioner, you need to ensure that you treat your hair to a shampoo properly, thus preventing your hair from getting dry. And how could you possibly do this? Well, for starters, do not use a blow dryer after a shampoo and do not tie damp hair tightly. Let it loose, let it breathe, and let it air-dry. Also, include a smooth bristle hair brush in your grooming routine. A good quality brush will keep your scalp healthy, thus maintaining your hair's health.

4. Choosing the right product is important

Whether it is hair care or skin care, it is very important to pick the right product. Choosing the right product makes a huge difference in maintaining health of your hair. If you have frizzy hair, you need to choose a frizz-free product. Similarly, if you have dry hair, you need to go for a shampoo that caters to dry hair needs.

5. Let your hair relax at night

Just like your body needs a specific amount of rest at night, your hair too needs some kind of rest and pampering. For that, you need to ensure that you never sleep with wet hair as it can lead to breakage. Also, one thing you must remember is that you should always detangle your hair and let it loose before going to sleep. You should never tie your hair while sleeping. Also, if you are habituated to tying your hair while sleeping, here's a hack for you. Take a silk cloth, place your hair on it, and tie the cloth lightly around your head. This will ensure that your hair stays in one place all night and you wouldn't have to worry about letting it loose.