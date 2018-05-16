How Does Aloe Vera Help In Preventing Hair Fall

The beauty benefits of aloe vera leaf are well known. The white and sticky gel from the leaf can solve several skin and hair-related issues.

Aloe vera contains all the required enzymes, vitamins, minerals and amino acids that can do wonders to your hair. The antioxidants contained in aloe vera can prevent hair fall and increase hair growth to a great extent. The soothing properties in aloe vera also help in curing itchy scalp and dandruff.

It is recommended that you use fresh aloe vera leaf. In case if you are unable to find it, use the ready-made aloe vera gel that is available in the market.

This article will give you an insight on how aloe vera benefits your hair and how you can use it as a mask for solving various hair-related issues. Let us see what they are.

Aloe Vera And Coconut Oil

If you have dull and dry hair, this will help you to solve it.

Ingredients:

2 tsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp honey

3 tsp coconut oil

In a bowl, mix together 2 tsp aloe vera gel, 1 tsp honey and 3 tsp coconut oil. Apply this on your hair from the roots to the scalp. Massage it gently on your scalp in a circular motion. Let it stay for half an hour and wash it off with normal water.

Aloe Vera And Yogurt

This mask will help in making the hair more shiny and softer. It will also help you in getting rid of dandruff quickly.

Ingredients:

3 tsp aloe vera gel

2 tsp yogurt

1 tsp honey

Mix together yogurt, aloe vera gel and honey in a bowl. Apply this as a mask on your hair. Massage it on your hair for atleast 10 minutes. Let it stay for an hour. Cover it with the help of a shower cap. After 1 hour, rinse it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Aloe Vera And Apple Cider Vinegar

This aloe vera mask also will help you to get rid of dandruff and flaky scalp. It will also help in curing itchy scalp.

Ingredients:

1 cup aloe vera gel

1 tsp honey

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

In a bowl, mix a cup of fresh aloe vera gel, honey and apple cider vinegar. Apply this on your scalp and let it rest for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water and a mild shampoo. You can repeat this remedy twice in a month and you will get faster and better results.

Aloe Vera And Vitamin E

This particular mask will help you to get a soft and silky hair instantly.

Ingredients:

2-3 Vitamin E capsules

3 tsp aloe vera gel

Cut open 2-3 Vitamin E capsules and extract the oil from it. Mix it with 3 tsp fresh aloe vera gel. Apply this mask on your hair and leave it on for half an hour. After 30 minutes, wash it off in a mild shampoo. Do this once in a week for better results.

Aloe Vera And Lemon

This mask will help you in removing excess oil produced by the scalp and also helps in treating greasy and sticky hair.

Ingredients:

3 tsp aloe vera gel

Few drops of lemon juice

Few drops of tea tree oil

In a bowl, add 3 tsp of fresh aloe vera gel. Cut a slice of a lemon and squeeze a few drops into the aloe vera gel. Add a few drops of tea tree essential oil. Apply this on your scalp and let it rest for 20 minutes. Rinse it off after 20 minutes in a mild sulphate-free shampoo.

Aloe Vera And Castor Oil

This mask will help in nourishing your hair and also help in maintaining the texture of the hair.

Ingredients:

3-4 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp castor oil

Few drops of rosemary oil

Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients together in a bowl. Apply this on every hair strand and your scalp. Cover it with a mask and leave it on for 30-40 minutes. Rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy once in every week.