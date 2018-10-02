Treat Your Hair To An Amazing Avocado Hair Spa Treatment Today!

Hair spa is probably one of the best ways to care for your hair, isn't it? Whether you have had a bad hair day or you just want to pamper your hair, hair spa never fails to amaze us. It not only boosts hair growth, but also makes our hair and its roots strong and healthy.

A good, relaxing hair spa also promises to keep our scalp nourished and healthy, thus preventing any kind of scalp infections. This, in turn, promotes healthy hair.

And, if you could treat your hair to a spa treatment at home, there's nothing like it. It is pocket-friendly and you are rest assured that your spa treatment is completely chemical-free. Speaking of which, it is very essential for us to first understand what is a hair spa treatment exactly, what does it consist of, is it really good for our hair, and most importantly, how to do it.

What Is Hair Spa?

Also known as hair rebirth therapy, hair spa is a type of treatment that nourishes and deep conditions your hair and scalp, thus paving way for healthy, long, and strong hair. Hair spa also helps to reverse the signs of hair damage such as treating split ends and hair breakage. It makes your hair soft and shiny and improves its quality considerably.

Hair spa gives you visible results in just a month if done correctly. Hair spa is one of the choicest options of many women for healthy hair. And, if you could do a hair spa treatment at home, nothing like it!

Is Hair Spa Really Good For Your Hair?

Many women have though of this at least once before opting for a hair spa. Is it really good and effective? Well, to answer your question, yes it is! It is one of the second best treatments you can offer to your hair, the first one being a relaxing hot oil massage, of course!

While there are several types of hair spa treatments available, the best among all is the one which uses natural ingredients and fruits as they are free from any kind of side-effects and promises to benefit your hair and scalp in many ways.

Having said that, you must certainly try this amazing avocado hair spa at home and give your scalp the much-needed relaxation.

How To Do Avocado Hair Spa At Home - Step by Step Procedure

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of warm coconut oil - for hot oil massage

1 ripe avocado

2 tablespoons of honey

1 pot hot water - for steam

Treatment time

1 hour

Step 1: Hot oil massage

Take generous amount of warm coconut oil and apply it on your hair and scalp. Let the oil seep into your scalp completely.

Massage your head nicely with the warm oil for about 5-10 minutes. This will boost blood circulation.

Massage your hair too and apply oil nicely from roots to tips.

Leave it on for another 5 minutes before you proceed to take a steam.

Step 2: Steam

Take the hot water pot and steam your hair for about 10 minutes.

You can do this by simply bending over the pot and covering your head with a towel.

Once the steam has nicely settled in your hair, keep the pot aside and proceed for a hair wash.

Step 3: Hair wash

Use a mild sulphate-free shampoo and wash your hair thoroughly with it

Ensure that the oil is removed from your hair and scalp completely.

Once done, use a conditioner for your hair.

Step 4: Conditioning

Apply a conditioner to your hair, avoiding your scalp.

Massage your hair for about 2-3 minutes with the conditioner and leave it on for another 5 minutes

Wash it off with cold water.

Ensure that the conditioner is completely removed from your hair before you apply a hair mask.

Step 5: Hair mask

How to make avocado hair mask

Peel off the avocado and extract its flesh.

Mash it properly until it is turns into a smooth, consistent, and creamy paste

Add honey to it and blend it well and keep it aside.

How to apply avocado hair mask

Start applying the avocado mask to your hair from roots to tips. Ensure that you cover your entire hair and scalp with the avocado mixture.

Next, take the hot water pot and steam your hair for about 10 minutes. You can do this by simply bending over the pot and covering your head with a towel.

Once the steam has nicely settled in your hair, keep the pot aside and relax for another 30 minutes with the mask on.

Wash off your hair with cold water. You can also use a mild sulphate-free shampoo and a conditioner.

Repeat this hair spa treatment once in every 15 days for desired results.

Why this works

As you might already know, avocado is a great choice for hair as it promotes hair growth and nourishes your hair. It also adds shine to your hair. It is an excellent source of nutrients that prevent hair damage. Avocado also contains natural oils that condition your hair strands, thus keeping them healthy and strong. If you have dry hair type, you must definitely try this avocado hair spa treatment and you'll be surprised to see the amazing difference!